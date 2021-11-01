The Arizona Wildcats (0-8, 0-0 Pac-12) are 11.5-point underdogs in a home Pac-12 matchup with the California Golden Bears (3-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Arizona Stadium. The game's point total is set at 50.5.

Odds for Cal vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Cal and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in four of eight games this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of Arizona's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.2, is 8.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 5.1 points fewer than the 55.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Golden Bears games have an average total of 50.3 points this season, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.5-point total for this game is 2.1 points below the 52.6 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Golden Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 11.5 points or more.

Cal's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Golden Bears put up 25.4 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Wildcats surrender per matchup (31.8).

When Cal records more than 31.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Bears average 38.7 more yards per game (424.1) than the Wildcats allow per outing (385.4).

Cal is 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals over 385.4 yards.

The Golden Bears have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.

Arizona Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 4-4-0 this season.

This year, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year the Wildcats average seven fewer points per game (16.8) than the Golden Bears surrender (23.8).

The Wildcats rack up just 11.4 fewer yards per game (355) than the Golden Bears allow (366.4).

When Arizona amasses over 366.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Golden Bears have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Season Stats