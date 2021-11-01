Publish date:
Cal vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cal vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Cal and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- So far this season, 37.5% of Arizona's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.2, is 8.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 5.1 points fewer than the 55.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Golden Bears games have an average total of 50.3 points this season, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50.5-point total for this game is 2.1 points below the 52.6 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Golden Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 11.5 points or more.
- Cal's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Golden Bears put up 25.4 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Wildcats surrender per matchup (31.8).
- When Cal records more than 31.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Golden Bears average 38.7 more yards per game (424.1) than the Wildcats allow per outing (385.4).
- Cal is 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals over 385.4 yards.
- The Golden Bears have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Arizona is 4-4-0 this season.
- This year, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.
- Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This year the Wildcats average seven fewer points per game (16.8) than the Golden Bears surrender (23.8).
- The Wildcats rack up just 11.4 fewer yards per game (355) than the Golden Bears allow (366.4).
- When Arizona amasses over 366.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Golden Bears have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|Arizona
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
31.8
424.1
Avg. Total Yards
355
366.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.4
6
Giveaways
17
12
Takeaways
6