Publish date:
Charlotte vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Charlotte vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- Charlotte and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53 points in four of eight games this season.
- Rice's games have gone over 53 points in five of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.9, is 9.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 66.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 13.1 more than the 53 total in this contest.
- The average total in 49ers games this season is 60.3, 7.3 points more than Saturday's total of 53.
- The 53 total in this game is 2.4 points higher than the 50.6 average total in Owls games this season.
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- In Charlotte's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the 49ers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Charlotte's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- This year, the 49ers average 11.4 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Owls give up (36.5).
- Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 36.5 points.
- The 49ers collect 36.1 fewer yards per game (387.3) than the Owls give up per contest (423.4).
- Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 423.4 yards.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- This year, the Owls have just one against the spread win in five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Rice's games this year have gone over the point total five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The Owls put up 18.8 points per game, 10.8 fewer than the 49ers allow (29.6).
- When Rice scores more than 29.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Owls average 127.0 fewer yards per game (320.6) than the 49ers give up per contest (447.6).
- The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Charlotte
|Stats
|Rice
25.1
Avg. Points Scored
18.8
29.6
Avg. Points Allowed
36.5
387.3
Avg. Total Yards
320.6
447.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.4
11
Giveaways
14
10
Takeaways
9