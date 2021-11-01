C-USA opponents meet when the Charlotte 49ers (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) host the Rice Owls (3-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Charlotte is favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 53 points for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Charlotte vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

Charlotte and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53 points in four of eight games this season.

Rice's games have gone over 53 points in five of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.9, is 9.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 66.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 13.1 more than the 53 total in this contest.

The average total in 49ers games this season is 60.3, 7.3 points more than Saturday's total of 53.

The 53 total in this game is 2.4 points higher than the 50.6 average total in Owls games this season.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

In Charlotte's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the 49ers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Charlotte's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the 49ers average 11.4 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Owls give up (36.5).

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 36.5 points.

The 49ers collect 36.1 fewer yards per game (387.3) than the Owls give up per contest (423.4).

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 423.4 yards.

The 49ers have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Charlotte at SISportsbook.

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This year, the Owls have just one against the spread win in five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Rice's games this year have gone over the point total five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Owls put up 18.8 points per game, 10.8 fewer than the 49ers allow (29.6).

When Rice scores more than 29.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls average 127.0 fewer yards per game (320.6) than the 49ers give up per contest (447.6).

The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats