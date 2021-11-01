Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.
- In 71.4% of Tulsa's games this season (5/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- Saturday's total is 9.8 points lower than the two team's combined 64.3 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 45.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Bearcats games have an average total of 52.7 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56.0 PPG average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Bearcats have been favored by 22.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Bearcats average 39.9 points per game, 9.0 more than the Golden Hurricane give up per matchup (30.9).
- Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.9 points.
- The Bearcats average only 15.4 more yards per game (411.4) than the Golden Hurricane allow per contest (396.0).
- Cincinnati is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 396.0 yards.
- The Bearcats have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Hurricane.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- In Tulsa's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Golden Hurricane covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 22.5 points or more.
- Tulsa's games this year have hit the over on six of seven set point totals (85.7%).
- The Golden Hurricane average 24.4 points per game, 10.1 more than the Bearcats give up (14.3).
- When Tulsa puts up more than 14.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane collect 142.4 more yards per game (436.8) than the Bearcats give up (294.4).
- Tulsa is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team churns out over 294.4 yards.
- This year the Golden Hurricane have 14 turnovers, nine fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (23).
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|Tulsa
39.9
Avg. Points Scored
24.4
14.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30.9
411.4
Avg. Total Yards
436.8
294.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.0
10
Giveaways
14
23
Takeaways
10