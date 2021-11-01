The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0, 0-0 AAC) host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-5, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between AAC rivals at Nippert Stadium. Tulsa is a 22.5-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 54.5 points.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulsa

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

In 71.4% of Tulsa's games this season (5/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

Saturday's total is 9.8 points lower than the two team's combined 64.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bearcats games have an average total of 52.7 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.0 PPG average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Bearcats have been favored by 22.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Bearcats average 39.9 points per game, 9.0 more than the Golden Hurricane give up per matchup (30.9).

Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.9 points.

The Bearcats average only 15.4 more yards per game (411.4) than the Golden Hurricane allow per contest (396.0).

Cincinnati is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 396.0 yards.

The Bearcats have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

In Tulsa's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Golden Hurricane covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 22.5 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have hit the over on six of seven set point totals (85.7%).

The Golden Hurricane average 24.4 points per game, 10.1 more than the Bearcats give up (14.3).

When Tulsa puts up more than 14.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Golden Hurricane collect 142.4 more yards per game (436.8) than the Bearcats give up (294.4).

Tulsa is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team churns out over 294.4 yards.

This year the Golden Hurricane have 14 turnovers, nine fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (23).

Season Stats