Clemson vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. Louisville
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson's games this season have gone over 45.5 points three of eight times.
- Louisville and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- Saturday's total is 5.2 points lower than the two team's combined 50.7 points per game average.
- The 42.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.1 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.0 points, a number 3.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 62.6 points, 17.1 more than the set total in this contest.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson has covered the spread once this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 3.5 points or more seven times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- The Tigers score 21.3 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Cardinals surrender per outing (27.1).
- Clemson is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.1 points.
- The Tigers average 328.3 yards per game, 87.1 fewer yards than the 415.4 the Cardinals give up per contest.
- In games that Clemson totals over 415.4 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cardinals.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Cardinals put up 14.1 more points per game (29.4) than the Tigers surrender (15.3).
- Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 15.3 points.
- The Cardinals average 448.6 yards per game, 123.1 more yards than the 325.5 the Tigers give up.
- Louisville is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team amasses more than 325.5 yards.
- This season the Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Louisville
21.3
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
15.3
Avg. Points Allowed
27.1
328.3
Avg. Total Yards
448.6
325.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
415.4
11
Giveaways
12
11
Takeaways
11