The Louisville Cardinals (4-4, 0-0 ACC) are 3.5-point underdogs in a home ACC matchup with the Clemson Tigers (5-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. The over/under for the game is set at 45.5.

Odds for Clemson vs. Louisville

Over/Under Insights

Clemson's games this season have gone over 45.5 points three of eight times.

Louisville and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Saturday's total is 5.2 points lower than the two team's combined 50.7 points per game average.

The 42.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.1 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.0 points, a number 3.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 62.6 points, 17.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has covered the spread once this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 3.5 points or more seven times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Tigers score 21.3 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Cardinals surrender per outing (27.1).

Clemson is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.1 points.

The Tigers average 328.3 yards per game, 87.1 fewer yards than the 415.4 the Cardinals give up per contest.

In games that Clemson totals over 415.4 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cardinals.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Cardinals put up 14.1 more points per game (29.4) than the Tigers surrender (15.3).

Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 15.3 points.

The Cardinals average 448.6 yards per game, 123.1 more yards than the 325.5 the Tigers give up.

Louisville is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team amasses more than 325.5 yards.

This season the Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (11).

Season Stats