The No. 21 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-1, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have college football's 12th-ranked running game, square off against the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) and their 11th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Chanticleers are heavy, 19.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 61.5.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina's games this season have gone over 61.5 points four of seven times.

Georgia Southern has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 66.5 points per game, five more than the over/under in this contest.

The 50.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 61.5 over/under in this contest.

Chanticleers games have an average total of 59.9 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 7.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Chanticleers have been favored by 19.5 points or more four times this season and are 4-0 ATS in those games.

Coastal Carolina has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Chanticleers rack up 12.1 more points per game (44.4) than the Eagles allow (32.3).

When Coastal Carolina scores more than 32.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Chanticleers average 40.7 more yards per game (521.3) than the Eagles allow per contest (480.6).

In games that Coastal Carolina churns out over 480.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Chanticleers have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Eagles have forced (5).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia Southern is 3-4-0 this year.

The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 19.5 points or more.

Georgia Southern's games this season have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

This year the Eagles put up 3.6 more points per game (22.1) than the Chanticleers give up (18.5).

Georgia Southern is 3-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 18.5 points.

The Eagles rack up 43.5 more yards per game (375.4) than the Chanticleers allow per contest (331.9).

In games that Georgia Southern churns out over 331.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Season Stats