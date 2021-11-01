College Football Playoff Championship Betting Futures Breakdown and Odds

The 2021 College Football season is heading into the final month of regular season, and SI Betting is here to take our latest look at the current betting Championship Futures at SI Sportsbook.

Oddsmakers continue to rank No.1 Georgia as the favorites (+110) to win the National Championship for a potential sixth time and the first since 1980. Can they be stopped?

Let's dive in and see what the betting landscape is telling us with only several weeks of the regular season remaining.

TOP CONTENDERS

Georgia Bulldogs (+110)

SI Sportsbook continues to list the Bulldogs as the top overall betting choice at +110, well ahead of the rest of the field.

No. 1 Georgia (8-0 straight-up (SU); 6-2 Against The Spread (ATS) possesses an efficient offense that ranks 14th in the nation, averaging 37.9 points per game. The Bulldogs have the best defense in the country, allowing a paltry 6.6 points per game while blanking both Arkansas and Vanderbilt.

Georgia should have no issue Saturday against Missouri (4-4 SU, 0-8 ATS) as a 38-point favorite. Georgia has defeated the Tigers seven consecutive times and will easily extend that streak to eight this weekend.

Remaining Schedule: Vs. Missouri (Nov. 6), at Tennessee (Nov. 13), vs. Charleston Southern (Nov. 20), at Georgia Tech (Nov. 27)

Alabama Crimson Tide (+240)

Alabama’s Bryce Young has led the No. 3 Crimson Tide to seven wins in eight games, with the only blemish being a 41-38 loss at No. 14 Texas A&M.

Alabama (7-1 SU; 5-3 ATS) will host LSU (4-4 SU; 3-5 ATS) this week as a 28.5-point home favorite. The Crimson Tide close out the regular season with a trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium for their annual Iron Bowl matchup with No. 12 Auburn, ahead of a likely SEC Championship showdown with No. 1 Georgia.

It is hard to argue anytime bettors can find a Nick Saban team at solid odds of +240, but the Alabama defense needs to make huge strides ahead of the likely SEC Championship tilt with Georgia on the horizon.

Remaining Schedule: Vs. LSU (Nov. 6), vs. New Mexico State (Nov. 13), vs. Arkansas (Nov. 20), at Auburn (Nov. 27)

Ohio State Buckeyes (+500)

No. 5 Ohio State (7-1 SU; 4-3-1 ATS), holds its spot in the among the top overall betting choices at SI Sportsbook, thanks to the top-ranked offense in the country averaging 47.3 points per game.

Since their Week 2 loss at home to Oregon as 15-point favorites, the Buckeyes have ripped off six straight wins while outscoring their opponents 305-88.

The Buckeyes are expected to keep rolling Saturday as 15-point road favorites when they face Nebraska (3-6 SU, 4-4-1 ATS), a team they've defeated eight straight times.

The Cornhuskers are 1-5 SU mark over their last six games, which also includes a concerning 0-3 ATS record over the last three weeks. I still contend that these odds are simply too short for bettors to consider, especially with two brutal matchups with No. 5 Michigan State and No. 8 Michigan to close out the regular season.

Remaining Schedule: At Nebraska (Nov. 6), vs. Purdue (Nov. 13), vs. Michigan State (Nov. 20), at Michigan (Nov. 27)

Oklahoma Sooners (+1200)

No. 4 Oklahoma (9-0 SU; 4-5 ATS) continues to ride the hot hand of freshman quarterback Caleb Williams and found a way to remain undefeated despite the massive decision to bench preseason Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler.

The Sooners have a bye in Week 10 before they close out the regular season with two daunting road dates with No. 14 Baylor and No. 11 Oklahoma State. The Sooners remain an intriguing option for bettors at double-digit futures odds.

Remaining Schedule: At Baylor (Nov. 13), vs. Iowa State (Nov. 20), at Oklahoma State (Nov. 27)

Cincinnati Bearcats: (+3300)

There is a big discrepancy between national bettors and oddsmakers when it comes to No. 2 Cincinnati (8-0 SU, 5-3 ATS), who owns a road upset over No. 8 Notre Dame.

The Bearcats are the fifth-overall betting choice in championship future odds at healthy odds of +3300. Facing a one-win Navy squad and a Tulane team down to it’s third-string signal caller, the Bearcats looked less than impressive—failing to cover the spread in both contests. Those kinds of victories are no doubt better than a loss, but win over Tulane, Navy, UCF, Temple, Murray State and Miami Ohio—a combined 16-27 SU—do not garner strong respect in the power rankings of oddsmakers.

Up next is a matchup Saturday with Tulsa (3-5 SU) as 22.5-point road favorites. The Bearcats are clearly not a team that would have any chance against the real powers of college football in the NCAA playoffs.

Remaining Schedule: Vs. Tulsa (Nov. 6), at South Florida (Nov. 13), vs. SMU (Nov. 20), at East Carolina (Nov. 27)

LONG SHOTS

Michigan State Spartans: Opened +12500 / Current +4000

No. 5 Michigan State (8-0 SU, 6-0-2 ATS) makes a massive move up the betting futures board after beating in-state rival Michigan.

The Spartans, whose opening odds of +12500 slashed to +4000, needs to avoid a massive letdown spot against Purdue (5-3 SU) in Week 10 as 3-point road favorites. The Boilermakers upset Iowa and Nebraska over the last three weeks.

After the big win over the Wolverines, the pending matchup in three weeks against No. 5 Ohio State could potentially be the biggest game of 2021 outside of the expected SEC Championship matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama.

Remaining Schedule: At Purdue (Nov. 6), vs. Maryland (Nov. 13), at Ohio State (Nov. 20), vs. Penn State (Nov. 27)

2021 SI SPORTSBOOK NCAA FOOTBALL FUTURES TRACKER

Oregon Ducks: Opened +8000 / Current +4000

No. 7 Oregon (7-1 SU, 2-6 ATS) has garnered respect in the eyes of the oddsmakers after wins over No. 5 Ohio State and UCLA.

The Ducks face a crucial road test Saturday when they face Washington (4-4 SU) as 6.5-point favorites. Oregon will close out the regular season with Pac-12 tests against Utah and Oregon State. Despite the wins over the Buckeyes and Bruins, the value is simply not there for bettors on the Ducks in this futures market.

Remaining Schedule: at Washington (Nov. 6), vs. Washington State (Nov. 13), at Utah (Nov. 20), vs Oregon State (Nov. 27)

Michigan Wolverines: Opened +6000 / Current +6600

No. 8 Michigan (7-1 SU, 6-2 ATS) suffered a massive blow in Week 9 when it lost to in-state rival Michigan State.

The Wolverines, who saw their odds slashed to +3300 last week, saw their odds balloon to +6600 after losing the Spartans 4.5-point road favorites.

Michigan is expected to get back on track Saturday when it hosts Indiana (2-6 SU) as a 19.5-point favorite. In addition to now needing teams ahead of them in the polls to lose, the upcoming home matchup against the Buckeyes is shaping up as a must-win.

Remaining Schedule: Vs. Indiana (Nov. 6), at Penn State (Nov. 13), at Maryland (No. 20), vs. Ohio State (Nov. 27)

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

