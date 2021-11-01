Publish date:
Colorado State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Colorado State vs. Wyoming
Over/Under Insights
- Colorado State and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.
- Wyoming's games have gone over 40 points in four of seven chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.9, is 5.9 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 43.3 points per game, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2021, 10.6 more than Saturday's total.
- The 40-point total for this game is 7.4 points below the 47.4 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- Colorado State has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Rams have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Colorado State's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).
- This year, the Rams average just 2.0 more points per game (23.9) than the Cowboys surrender (21.9).
- Colorado State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.9 points.
- The Rams average 83.0 more yards per game (403.8) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (320.8).
- Colorado State is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team totals more than 320.8 yards.
- This year, the Rams have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Colorado State at SISportsbook.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Wyoming has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Cowboys are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Wyoming's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Cowboys rack up 22.0 points per game, comparable to the 21.4 the Rams surrender.
- Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.4 points.
- The Cowboys rack up only 19.8 more yards per game (331.9) than the Rams give up (312.1).
- Wyoming is 1-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 312.1 yards.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Colorado State
|Stats
|Wyoming
23.9
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
21.4
Avg. Points Allowed
21.9
403.8
Avg. Total Yards
331.9
312.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
320.8
7
Giveaways
14
9
Takeaways
9