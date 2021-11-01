The Bronze Boot is up for grabs when the Colorado State Rams (3-5, 0-0 MWC) and the Wyoming Cowboys (4-4, 0-0 MWC) meet on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Rams are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is set at 40.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colorado State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

Wyoming's games have gone over 40 points in four of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.9, is 5.9 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 43.3 points per game, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2021, 10.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 40-point total for this game is 7.4 points below the 47.4 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Rams have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Colorado State's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).

This year, the Rams average just 2.0 more points per game (23.9) than the Cowboys surrender (21.9).

Colorado State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.9 points.

The Rams average 83.0 more yards per game (403.8) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (320.8).

Colorado State is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team totals more than 320.8 yards.

This year, the Rams have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Colorado State at SISportsbook.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Wyoming has one win against the spread.

This season, the Cowboys are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Wyoming's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Cowboys rack up 22.0 points per game, comparable to the 21.4 the Rams surrender.

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.4 points.

The Cowboys rack up only 19.8 more yards per game (331.9) than the Rams give up (312.1).

Wyoming is 1-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 312.1 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats