The Dallas Cowboys (5-1) are 4-point underdogs as they attempt to extend their five-game winning streak in a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The point total is set at 49.

Odds for Vikings vs. Cowboys

Over/under insights

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49 points in three of six games this season.

In 83.3% of Dallas' games this season (5/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 49.

The two teams combine to score 58.7 points per game, 9.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Vikings games this season feature an average total of 49.8 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 3.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Vikings stats and trends

Against the spread, Minnesota is 3-3-0 this season.

The Vikings have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

This year, the Vikings score just 0.2 more points per game (24.5) than the Cowboys allow (24.3).

Minnesota is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.3 points.

The Vikings average 414.2 yards per game, 33.0 more yards than the 381.2 the Cowboys allow per matchup.

When Minnesota picks up over 381.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over five times this season, nine fewer than the Cowboys have forced (14).

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has six wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Cowboys covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.

Dallas' games this season have hit the over on five of six set point totals (83.3%).

The Cowboys average 11.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Vikings allow (22.8).

Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.8 points.

The Cowboys average 102.5 more yards per game (460.8) than the Vikings allow per matchup (358.3).

When Dallas picks up over 358.3 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Cowboys have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Vikings.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Minnesota has one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 4-point favorites or more at home.

In three home games this season, Minnesota has not hit the over.

This season, Vikings home games average 51.7 points, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under (49).

Dallas is unbeaten against the spread, and 2-1 overall, in away games.

In three road games this year, Dallas has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Cowboys away games this season is 52.7 points, 3.7 more than this contest's over/under (49).

