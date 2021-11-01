Publish date:
Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Vikings vs. Cowboys
Over/under insights
- Minnesota has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49 points in three of six games this season.
- In 83.3% of Dallas' games this season (5/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 49.
- The two teams combine to score 58.7 points per game, 9.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 47.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Vikings games this season feature an average total of 49.8 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 3.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Vikings stats and trends
- Against the spread, Minnesota is 3-3-0 this season.
- The Vikings have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Vikings score just 0.2 more points per game (24.5) than the Cowboys allow (24.3).
- Minnesota is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.3 points.
- The Vikings average 414.2 yards per game, 33.0 more yards than the 381.2 the Cowboys allow per matchup.
- When Minnesota picks up over 381.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Vikings have turned the ball over five times this season, nine fewer than the Cowboys have forced (14).
Cowboys stats and trends
- Dallas has six wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Cowboys covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.
- Dallas' games this season have hit the over on five of six set point totals (83.3%).
- The Cowboys average 11.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Vikings allow (22.8).
- Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.8 points.
- The Cowboys average 102.5 more yards per game (460.8) than the Vikings allow per matchup (358.3).
- When Dallas picks up over 358.3 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Cowboys have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Vikings.
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Minnesota has one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 4-point favorites or more at home.
- In three home games this season, Minnesota has not hit the over.
- This season, Vikings home games average 51.7 points, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under (49).
- Dallas is unbeaten against the spread, and 2-1 overall, in away games.
- In three road games this year, Dallas has gone over the total twice.
- The average point total in Cowboys away games this season is 52.7 points, 3.7 more than this contest's over/under (49).
