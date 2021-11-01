Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New York vs. Kansas City

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Daniel Jones for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jones' New York Giants (2-5) and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 8 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Jones has put up 1,727 passing yards (246.7 per game) while going 153-for-241 (63.5% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He also adds 229 rushing yards (32.7 ypg) on 41 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Giants have thrown the football in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jones accounts for 40.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 241 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • This week Jones will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (285.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Chiefs have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 203-yard performance against the Panthers last week, completing 69.7% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown.
  • He also tacked on 28 yards on eight carries without a touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Jones has recorded 543 passing yards (181.0 per game) while going 57-for-97 (58.8% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and three interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 14 times for 41 yards, averaging 13.7 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

30

11.2%

23

317

0

2

6.2%

Sterling Shepard

36

13.4%

28

299

1

6

18.8%

Kenny Golladay

29

10.8%

17

282

0

1

3.1%

