Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New York vs. Kansas City
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Jones has put up 1,727 passing yards (246.7 per game) while going 153-for-241 (63.5% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He also adds 229 rushing yards (32.7 ypg) on 41 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The Giants have thrown the football in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
- Jones accounts for 40.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 241 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- This week Jones will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (285.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Chiefs have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Jones put together a 203-yard performance against the Panthers last week, completing 69.7% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown.
- He also tacked on 28 yards on eight carries without a touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Jones has recorded 543 passing yards (181.0 per game) while going 57-for-97 (58.8% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and three interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 14 times for 41 yards, averaging 13.7 yards per game.
Jones' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
30
11.2%
23
317
0
2
6.2%
Sterling Shepard
36
13.4%
28
299
1
6
18.8%
Kenny Golladay
29
10.8%
17
282
0
1
3.1%
