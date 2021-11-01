Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Daniel Jones for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jones' New York Giants (2-5) and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 8 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Jones has put up 1,727 passing yards (246.7 per game) while going 153-for-241 (63.5% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also adds 229 rushing yards (32.7 ypg) on 41 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The Giants have thrown the football in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Jones accounts for 40.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 241 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Kansas City

This week Jones will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (285.7 yards allowed per game).

The Chiefs have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 203-yard performance against the Panthers last week, completing 69.7% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown.

He also tacked on 28 yards on eight carries without a touchdown.

Over his last three games, Jones has recorded 543 passing yards (181.0 per game) while going 57-for-97 (58.8% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and three interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 14 times for 41 yards, averaging 13.7 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 30 11.2% 23 317 0 2 6.2% Sterling Shepard 36 13.4% 28 299 1 6 18.8% Kenny Golladay 29 10.8% 17 282 0 1 3.1%

