Darrel Williams will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) and the New York Giants (2-5) take the field in Week 8 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has piled up 52 carries for 181 yards (25.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 13 catches for 102 yards (14.6 per game).

He has received 52 of his team's 167 carries this season (31.1%).

The Chiefs, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

The Giants allow 125.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Giants are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

Williams put together a 20-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Titans, carrying the ball five times (averaging four yards per carry).

He also caught three passes for 30 yards.

Over his last three games, Williams has 109 rushing yards (36.3 per game) on 31 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also hauled in nine passes for 75 yards (25.0 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 52 31.1% 181 4 9 45.0% 3.5 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 65 38.9% 304 0 5 25.0% 4.7 Patrick Mahomes II 32 19.2% 219 1 5 25.0% 6.8 Tyreek Hill 5 3.0% 63 0 1 5.0% 12.6

