Publish date:
Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New York vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Booker has 156 rushing yards (22.3 per game) on 49 carries with two touchdowns.
- He's also added 12 catches for 73 yards (10.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 49, or 29.0%, of his team's 169 rushing attempts this season.
- The Giants have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Booker's matchup with the Chiefs.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Booker has averaged 33.3 rushing yards per game in his past 10 matchups against the Chiefs, 18.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Booker has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Chiefs, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 27th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 128.9 yards per game.
- The Giants are up against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this year).
Recent Performances
- Booker put together a 51-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Panthers, carrying the ball 14 times while scoring one touchdown.
- He tacked on two receptions for 15 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three outings, Booker has rushed for 134 yards on 42 carries (44.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught nine passes for 59 yards (19.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Booker's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devontae Booker
49
29.0%
156
2
11
33.3%
3.2
Daniel Jones
41
24.3%
229
2
8
24.2%
5.6
Saquon Barkley
54
32.0%
195
2
10
30.3%
3.6
Elijhaa Penny
17
10.1%
54
1
2
6.1%
3.2
Powered By Data Skrive