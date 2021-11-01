Devontae Booker has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. This Week 8 matchup sees Booker's New York Giants (2-5) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Booker has 156 rushing yards (22.3 per game) on 49 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also added 12 catches for 73 yards (10.4 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 49, or 29.0%, of his team's 169 rushing attempts this season.

The Giants have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Booker has averaged 33.3 rushing yards per game in his past 10 matchups against the Chiefs, 18.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Booker has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Chiefs, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 27th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 128.9 yards per game.

The Giants are up against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this year).

Recent Performances

Booker put together a 51-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Panthers, carrying the ball 14 times while scoring one touchdown.

He tacked on two receptions for 15 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three outings, Booker has rushed for 134 yards on 42 carries (44.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught nine passes for 59 yards (19.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Booker's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devontae Booker 49 29.0% 156 2 11 33.3% 3.2 Daniel Jones 41 24.3% 229 2 8 24.2% 5.6 Saquon Barkley 54 32.0% 195 2 10 30.3% 3.6 Elijhaa Penny 17 10.1% 54 1 2 6.1% 3.2

