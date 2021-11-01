Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New York vs. Kansas City

Author:

Devontae Booker has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. This Week 8 matchup sees Booker's New York Giants (2-5) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Booker has 156 rushing yards (22.3 per game) on 49 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also added 12 catches for 73 yards (10.4 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 49, or 29.0%, of his team's 169 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Giants have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Booker has averaged 33.3 rushing yards per game in his past 10 matchups against the Chiefs, 18.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Booker has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Chiefs, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 27th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 128.9 yards per game.
  • The Giants are up against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Booker put together a 51-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Panthers, carrying the ball 14 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • He tacked on two receptions for 15 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three outings, Booker has rushed for 134 yards on 42 carries (44.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught nine passes for 59 yards (19.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Booker's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devontae Booker

49

29.0%

156

2

11

33.3%

3.2

Daniel Jones

41

24.3%

229

2

8

24.2%

5.6

Saquon Barkley

54

32.0%

195

2

10

30.3%

3.6

Elijhaa Penny

17

10.1%

54

1

2

6.1%

3.2

