Publish date:
East Carolina vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for East Carolina vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- East Carolina's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of eight times.
- So far this season, 42.9% of Temple's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.9, is 6.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 62.4 points per game, 6.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Pirates games this season is 59.4, 3.9 points above Saturday's total of 55.5.
- The 54.4 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- East Carolina is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Pirates have been favored by 15 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- East Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- The Pirates rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Owls surrender (35.8).
- East Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 35.8 points.
- The Pirates rack up 42.6 more yards per game (425.4) than the Owls allow per outing (382.8).
- In games that East Carolina totals more than 382.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Pirates have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Owls' takeaways (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for East Carolina at SISportsbook.
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 15 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Temple has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times over seven games with a set point total).
- This season the Owls score 6.5 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Pirates allow (26.6).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.6 points.
- The Owls rack up 103.5 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Pirates allow per matchup (425.1).
- The Owls have 14 giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 18 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|East Carolina
|Stats
|Temple
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
20.1
26.6
Avg. Points Allowed
35.8
425.4
Avg. Total Yards
321.6
425.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
382.8
16
Giveaways
14
18
Takeaways
9