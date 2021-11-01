The East Carolina Pirates (4-4, 0-0 AAC) are 15-point favorites when they host the Temple Owls (3-5, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The over/under is 55.5 in this matchup.

Odds for East Carolina vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

East Carolina's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of eight times.

So far this season, 42.9% of Temple's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.9, is 6.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 62.4 points per game, 6.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Pirates games this season is 59.4, 3.9 points above Saturday's total of 55.5.

The 54.4 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Pirates have been favored by 15 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

East Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Pirates rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Owls surrender (35.8).

East Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 35.8 points.

The Pirates rack up 42.6 more yards per game (425.4) than the Owls allow per outing (382.8).

In games that East Carolina totals more than 382.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Pirates have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Owls' takeaways (9).

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Owls have been underdogs by 15 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Temple has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times over seven games with a set point total).

This season the Owls score 6.5 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Pirates allow (26.6).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.6 points.

The Owls rack up 103.5 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Pirates allow per matchup (425.1).

The Owls have 14 giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 18 takeaways .

Season Stats