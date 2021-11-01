Publish date:
Florida vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Florida's games this season have gone over 52.5 points three of eight times.
- In 42.9% of South Carolina's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 52.5.
- The two teams combine to average 51.9 points per game, 0.6 less than the total in this contest.
- The 47.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.2 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.
- Gators games this season feature an average total of 57.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.5 total in this game is 2.6 points higher than the 49.9 average total in Gamecocks games this season.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Gators have covered the spread once this season when favored by 19.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Florida's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- The Gators put up 31.0 points per game, 6.5 more than the Gamecocks give up per matchup (24.5).
- Florida is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.5 points.
- The Gators rack up 137.9 more yards per game (483.4) than the Gamecocks give up per contest (345.5).
- In games that Florida totals over 345.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- This year, the Gators have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (17).
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- South Carolina's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Gamecocks rack up just 1.9 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Gators allow (22.8).
- When South Carolina scores more than 22.8 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Gamecocks collect just 8.2 fewer yards per game (329.6) than the Gators allow (337.8).
- South Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 337.8 yards.
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|South Carolina
31.0
Avg. Points Scored
20.9
22.8
Avg. Points Allowed
24.5
483.4
Avg. Total Yards
329.6
337.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
345.5
16
Giveaways
17
9
Takeaways
17