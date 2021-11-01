The Florida Gators (4-4, 0-0 SEC) are massive, 19.5-point favorites on the road at Williams-Brice Stadium against the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Both teams feature solid pass defenses, with the Gators 23rd against the pass in the nation, and the Gamecocks 12th defending the passing game. The over/under is 52.5 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Florida vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Florida's games this season have gone over 52.5 points three of eight times.

In 42.9% of South Carolina's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 52.5.

The two teams combine to average 51.9 points per game, 0.6 less than the total in this contest.

The 47.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.2 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.

Gators games this season feature an average total of 57.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.5 total in this game is 2.6 points higher than the 49.9 average total in Gamecocks games this season.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Gators have covered the spread once this season when favored by 19.5 points or more (in three chances).

Florida's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Gators put up 31.0 points per game, 6.5 more than the Gamecocks give up per matchup (24.5).

Florida is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.5 points.

The Gators rack up 137.9 more yards per game (483.4) than the Gamecocks give up per contest (345.5).

In games that Florida totals over 345.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This year, the Gators have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (17).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida at SISportsbook.

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

South Carolina's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Gamecocks rack up just 1.9 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Gators allow (22.8).

When South Carolina scores more than 22.8 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Gamecocks collect just 8.2 fewer yards per game (329.6) than the Gators allow (337.8).

South Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 337.8 yards.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats