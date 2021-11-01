The No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs (7-2, 0-0 MWC) are 5.5-point favorites when they host the Boise State Broncos (4-4, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The point total is 58.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Boise State

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in four of nine games this season.

Boise State's games have gone over 58 points in three of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 6.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 15.4 points more than the 42.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 59.3, 1.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 58.

The 59.3 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Fresno State is 6-3-0 this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in four chances).

Fresno State's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Bulldogs put up 13.2 more points per game (35) than the Broncos give up (21.8).

Fresno State is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.8 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 76.1 more yards per game (480.2) than the Broncos allow per matchup (404.1).

In games that Fresno State picks up over 404.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Bulldogs have 17 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Broncos.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boise State is 5-3-0 this year.

The Broncos have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Boise State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Broncos put up 8.5 more points per game (29.3) than the Bulldogs allow (20.8).

When Boise State scores more than 20.8 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Broncos collect 24.6 more yards per game (371.4) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (346.8).

In games that Boise State piles up over 346.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, eight fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (18).

Season Stats