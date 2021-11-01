The Missouri Tigers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) and the 25th-ranked pass offense will meet the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 0-0 SEC) and the second-ranked passing defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 37.5 points in the outing. The total is 59.5 points for this game.

Odds for Georgia vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

Georgia has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points just twice this season.

In 75% of Missouri's games this season (6/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.7, is 13.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 42.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.9 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 48.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 1.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.

Georgia's games this year have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs put up 37.9 points per game, comparable to the 36.0 per matchup the Tigers surrender.

Georgia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 36.0 points.

The Bulldogs average 54.9 fewer yards per game (420.6) than the Tigers give up per contest (475.5).

In games that Georgia picks up more than 475.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (11).

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri is winless against the spread this season.

Missouri has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this season (six times in eight games with a set point total).

This season the Tigers rack up 28.2 more points per game (34.8) than the Bulldogs give up (6.6).

Missouri is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team scores more than 6.6 points.

The Tigers rack up 226.6 more yards per game (454.0) than the Bulldogs allow (227.4).

In games that Missouri churns out over 227.4 yards, the team is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This year the Tigers have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (13).

Season Stats