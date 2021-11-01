Publish date:
Georgia vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points just twice this season.
- In 75% of Missouri's games this season (6/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.7, is 13.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 42.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.9 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 48.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 1.9 more than the set total in this contest.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
- Georgia's games this year have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs put up 37.9 points per game, comparable to the 36.0 per matchup the Tigers surrender.
- Georgia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 36.0 points.
- The Bulldogs average 54.9 fewer yards per game (420.6) than the Tigers give up per contest (475.5).
- In games that Georgia picks up more than 475.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (11).
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri is winless against the spread this season.
- Missouri has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this season (six times in eight games with a set point total).
- This season the Tigers rack up 28.2 more points per game (34.8) than the Bulldogs give up (6.6).
- Missouri is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team scores more than 6.6 points.
- The Tigers rack up 226.6 more yards per game (454.0) than the Bulldogs allow (227.4).
- In games that Missouri churns out over 227.4 yards, the team is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- This year the Tigers have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Missouri
37.9
Avg. Points Scored
34.8
6.6
Avg. Points Allowed
36.0
420.6
Avg. Total Yards
454.0
227.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
475.5
10
Giveaways
8
13
Takeaways
11