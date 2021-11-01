Publish date:
Houston vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- So far this season, 62.5% of South Florida's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 59.9 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 2.8 points greater than the 51.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 55.8 points per game in 2021, 1.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 57.1 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 2.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Cougars have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
- Houston has hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cougars rack up 5.4 more points per game (37.3) than the Bulls give up (31.9).
- Houston is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.9 points.
- The Cougars average 84.9 fewer yards per game (379.4) than the Bulls give up per matchup (464.3).
- The Cougars have eight giveaways this season, while the Bulls have 13 takeaways .
South Florida Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, South Florida is 4-4-0 this season.
- The Bulls have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 13.5 points or more (in four chances).
- South Florida's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- This year the Bulls score just 2.8 more points per game (22.6) than the Cougars give up (19.8).
- When South Florida scores more than 19.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Bulls collect 67.4 more yards per game (355.8) than the Cougars allow (288.4).
- In games that South Florida churns out more than 288.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This year the Bulls have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|South Florida
37.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.6
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
31.9
379.4
Avg. Total Yards
355.8
288.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
464.3
8
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
13