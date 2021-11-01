The South Florida Bulls (2-6, 0-0 AAC) are 13.5-point underdogs in a home AAC matchup against the No. 20 Houston Cougars (7-1, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The game's point total is 54.5.

Odds for Houston vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in five of eight games this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of South Florida's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

Saturday's over/under is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 59.9 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 2.8 points greater than the 51.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 55.8 points per game in 2021, 1.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 57.1 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 2.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Cougars have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Houston has hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Cougars rack up 5.4 more points per game (37.3) than the Bulls give up (31.9).

Houston is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.9 points.

The Cougars average 84.9 fewer yards per game (379.4) than the Bulls give up per matchup (464.3).

The Cougars have eight giveaways this season, while the Bulls have 13 takeaways .

South Florida Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Florida is 4-4-0 this season.

The Bulls have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 13.5 points or more (in four chances).

South Florida's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This year the Bulls score just 2.8 more points per game (22.6) than the Cougars give up (19.8).

When South Florida scores more than 19.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Bulls collect 67.4 more yards per game (355.8) than the Cougars allow (288.4).

In games that South Florida churns out more than 288.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year the Bulls have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (14).

Season Stats