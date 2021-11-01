Big Ten rivals meet when the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ryan Field. Iowa is favored by 12 points. The total is 40 points for this matchup.

Odds for Iowa vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Iowa's games this season have gone over 40 points four of eight times.

In 75% of Northwestern's games this season (6/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 40.

Saturday's total is 4.4 points lower than the two team's combined 44.4 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 43.2 points per game, 3.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 44.7 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 40-point over/under for this game is 7.5 points below the 47.5 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Iowa Stats and Trends

In Iowa's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 12 points or more (in two chances).

Iowa's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Hawkeyes average 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 per outing the Wildcats surrender.

Iowa is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.1 points.

The Hawkeyes collect 291.5 yards per game, 129 fewer yards than the 420.5 the Wildcats give up per contest.

This year, the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Wildcats have forced 12.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

So far this season Northwestern has two wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 12 points or more.

Northwestern's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Wildcats average just 2.9 more points per game (19) than the Hawkeyes surrender (16.1).

When Northwestern puts up more than 16.1 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Wildcats rack up 41.7 more yards per game (339) than the Hawkeyes give up (297.3).

Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses more than 297.3 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, eight fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (20).

Season Stats