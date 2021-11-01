Publish date:
Iowa vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa's games this season have gone over 40 points four of eight times.
- In 75% of Northwestern's games this season (6/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 40.
- Saturday's total is 4.4 points lower than the two team's combined 44.4 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 43.2 points per game, 3.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 44.7 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 40-point over/under for this game is 7.5 points below the 47.5 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- In Iowa's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 12 points or more (in two chances).
- Iowa's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- The Hawkeyes average 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 per outing the Wildcats surrender.
- Iowa is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.1 points.
- The Hawkeyes collect 291.5 yards per game, 129 fewer yards than the 420.5 the Wildcats give up per contest.
- This year, the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Wildcats have forced 12.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- So far this season Northwestern has two wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 12 points or more.
- Northwestern's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year the Wildcats average just 2.9 more points per game (19) than the Hawkeyes surrender (16.1).
- When Northwestern puts up more than 16.1 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Wildcats rack up 41.7 more yards per game (339) than the Hawkeyes give up (297.3).
- Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses more than 297.3 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, eight fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (20).
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Northwestern
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
19
16.1
Avg. Points Allowed
27.1
291.5
Avg. Total Yards
339
297.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
420.5
12
Giveaways
12
20
Takeaways
12