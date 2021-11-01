Publish date:
Iowa State vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa State vs. Texas
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa State's games this season have gone over 60 points three of seven times.
- So far this season, 37.5% of Texas' games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 60.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71.5, is 11.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 49.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cyclones games this season is 49.7, 10.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 60 .
- The 60-point over/under for this game is 0.3 points below the 60.3 points per game average total in Longhorns games this season.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- In Iowa State's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Cyclones have been favored by 7 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Iowa State has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Cyclones average 32.1 points per game, comparable to the 29.8 per outing the Longhorns allow.
- When Iowa State records more than 29.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Cyclones rack up 428.3 yards per game, only 5.6 fewer than the 433.9 the Longhorns allow per contest.
- In games that Iowa State piles up more than 433.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Cyclones have turned the ball over seven times this season, six fewer than the Longhorns have forced (13).
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- Texas' games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- This season the Longhorns put up 19.8 more points per game (39.4) than the Cyclones give up (19.6).
- Texas is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team puts up more than 19.6 points.
- The Longhorns rack up 156.4 more yards per game (447.4) than the Cyclones give up per matchup (291.0).
- When Texas piles up more than 291.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Cyclones have forced (9).
Season Stats
|Iowa State
|Stats
|Texas
32.1
Avg. Points Scored
39.4
19.6
Avg. Points Allowed
29.8
428.3
Avg. Total Yards
447.4
291.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.9
7
Giveaways
10
9
Takeaways
13