The Texas Longhorns (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) and the 10th-ranked scoring offense will take the field against the Iowa State Cyclones (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the 23rd-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Cyclones are favored by 7 points in the game. The point total is set at 60 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State's games this season have gone over 60 points three of seven times.

So far this season, 37.5% of Texas' games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 60.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71.5, is 11.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 49.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cyclones games this season is 49.7, 10.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 60 .

The 60-point over/under for this game is 0.3 points below the 60.3 points per game average total in Longhorns games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

In Iowa State's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Cyclones have been favored by 7 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Iowa State has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).

The Cyclones average 32.1 points per game, comparable to the 29.8 per outing the Longhorns allow.

When Iowa State records more than 29.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Cyclones rack up 428.3 yards per game, only 5.6 fewer than the 433.9 the Longhorns allow per contest.

In games that Iowa State piles up more than 433.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over seven times this season, six fewer than the Longhorns have forced (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa State at SISportsbook.

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

Texas' games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This season the Longhorns put up 19.8 more points per game (39.4) than the Cyclones give up (19.6).

Texas is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team puts up more than 19.6 points.

The Longhorns rack up 156.4 more yards per game (447.4) than the Cyclones give up per matchup (291.0).

When Texas piles up more than 291.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Cyclones have forced (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats