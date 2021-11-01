The Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) are double-digit favorites (-10) on Monday, November 1, 2021 against the New York Giants (2-5). The point total is set at 52 for the game.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in six of eight games this season.

New York's games have gone over 52 points in two opportunities this season.

Monday's total is 5.2 points higher than the combined 46.8 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 2.7 points lower than the 54.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 54.8, 2.8 points more than Monday's total of 52.

The 52 over/under in this game is 6.7 points higher than the 45.3 average total in Giants games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Kansas City has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

The Chiefs score just 1.2 more points per game (26.9) than the Giants surrender (25.7).

Kansas City is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.7 points.

The Chiefs collect 417.7 yards per game, 49.0 more yards than the 368.7 the Giants give up per matchup.

In games that Kansas City churns out over 368.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Giants' takeaways (9).

Giants stats and trends

New York has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

New York has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This season the Giants put up 9.1 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Chiefs surrender (29.0).

The Giants average 52.3 fewer yards per game (352.3) than the Chiefs give up per contest (404.6).

This season the Giants have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Chiefs' takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

Kansas City is winless against the spread, and 1-3 overall, at home this year.

In four home games this year, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.

This season, Chiefs home games average 55.0 points, 3.0 more than this outing's over/under (52).

New York has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, away from home.

This season, in three road games, New York has gone over the total every time.

The average total in Giants away games this season is 45.5 points, 6.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).

