Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chiefs vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in six of eight games this season.
- New York's games have gone over 52 points in two opportunities this season.
- Monday's total is 5.2 points higher than the combined 46.8 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 2.7 points lower than the 54.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The average total in Chiefs games this season is 54.8, 2.8 points more than Monday's total of 52.
- The 52 over/under in this game is 6.7 points higher than the 45.3 average total in Giants games this season.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Kansas City has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- Kansas City has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Chiefs score just 1.2 more points per game (26.9) than the Giants surrender (25.7).
- Kansas City is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.7 points.
- The Chiefs collect 417.7 yards per game, 49.0 more yards than the 368.7 the Giants give up per matchup.
- In games that Kansas City churns out over 368.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Giants' takeaways (9).
Giants stats and trends
- New York has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- New York has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This season the Giants put up 9.1 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Chiefs surrender (29.0).
- The Giants average 52.3 fewer yards per game (352.3) than the Chiefs give up per contest (404.6).
- This season the Giants have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Chiefs' takeaways (7).
Home and road insights
- Kansas City is winless against the spread, and 1-3 overall, at home this year.
- In four home games this year, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.
- This season, Chiefs home games average 55.0 points, 3.0 more than this outing's over/under (52).
- New York has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, away from home.
- This season, in three road games, New York has gone over the total every time.
- The average total in Giants away games this season is 45.5 points, 6.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).
