Publish date:
Kansas State vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this season.
- So far this season, 71.4% of Kansas' games (5/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.3, is 13.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 66.8 points per game, 10.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53.7, 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 57.9 points, 1.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- In Kansas State's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- Kansas State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Wildcats rack up 16.3 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jayhawks give up (43.8).
- The Wildcats rack up 116.5 fewer yards per game (363.6) than the Jayhawks give up per contest (480.1).
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (8).
Kansas Stats and Trends
- So far this season Kansas has one win against the spread.
- The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 23.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread once.
- Kansas' games this year have gone over the point total five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).
- The Jayhawks put up 7.2 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Wildcats allow (23.0).
- The Jayhawks average 38.2 fewer yards per game (310.4) than the Wildcats allow per contest (348.6).
- When Kansas piles up over 348.6 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- This season the Jayhawks have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Wildcats have forced 10 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|Kansas
27.5
Avg. Points Scored
15.8
23.0
Avg. Points Allowed
43.8
363.6
Avg. Total Yards
310.4
348.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
480.1
12
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
8