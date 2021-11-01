The Governor's Cup is on the line when the Kansas State Wildcats (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the Kansas Jayhawks (1-7, 0-0 Big 12) clash on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats are massive, 23.5-point favorites. A 56.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kansas State vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this season.

So far this season, 71.4% of Kansas' games (5/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.3, is 13.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.8 points per game, 10.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53.7, 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 57.9 points, 1.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

In Kansas State's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

Kansas State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Wildcats rack up 16.3 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jayhawks give up (43.8).

The Wildcats rack up 116.5 fewer yards per game (363.6) than the Jayhawks give up per contest (480.1).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kansas State at SISportsbook.

Kansas Stats and Trends

So far this season Kansas has one win against the spread.

The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 23.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread once.

Kansas' games this year have gone over the point total five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

The Jayhawks put up 7.2 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Wildcats allow (23.0).

The Jayhawks average 38.2 fewer yards per game (310.4) than the Wildcats allow per contest (348.6).

When Kansas piles up over 348.6 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

This season the Jayhawks have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Wildcats have forced 10 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats