The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-4, 0-0 MAC), who have college football's 17th-ranked running game, play the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-2, 0-0 MAC) and their eighth-ranked rushing attack on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The Golden Flashes are 5-point favorites. The total has been set at 66.5 points for this game.

Odds for Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Kent State's games this season have gone over 66.5 points three of eight times.

Northern Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Wednesday's over/under is 7.6 points higher than the combined 58.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 64.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Golden Flashes games have an average total of 65.4 points this season, 1.1 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 54.1 points, 12.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Flashes have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Kent State's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Golden Flashes score 29.1 points per game, comparable to the 31.5 per matchup the Huskies surrender.

When Kent State scores more than 31.5 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Golden Flashes average 30.1 more yards per game (450.5) than the Huskies give up per outing (420.4).

Kent State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 420.4 yards.

This year, the Golden Flashes have five turnovers, one fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (6).

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, the Huskies have an ATS record of 3-1-1 in their five games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Northern Illinois' games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Huskies score 3.6 fewer points per game (29.8) than the Golden Flashes allow (33.4).

When Northern Illinois records more than 33.4 points, it is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Huskies rack up 79.6 fewer yards per game (394.8) than the Golden Flashes allow per contest (474.4).

Northern Illinois is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 474.4 yards.

This season the Huskies have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (19).

Season Stats