Kentucky vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kentucky vs. Tennessee
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have combined for 58.5 points just twice this year.
- Tennessee's games have gone over 58.5 points in four of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.4, is 5.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 11.2 points more than the 47.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Wildcats games this season is 50.8, 7.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 58.5 .
- The 58.5-point total for this game is 4.7 points below the 63.2 points per game average total in Volunteers games this season.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Kentucky has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats are 3-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.
- Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Wildcats put up 27 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per matchup the Volunteers allow.
- Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.5 points.
- The Wildcats collect 28.9 fewer yards per game (364.9), than the Volunteers allow per contest (393.8).
- When Kentucky piles up more than 393.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Volunteers' takeaways (10).
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- In Tennessee's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Volunteers have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Tennessee's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- This season the Volunteers average 16.6 more points per game (37.4) than the Wildcats allow (20.8).
- When Tennessee records more than 20.8 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Volunteers collect 457.1 yards per game, 121.6 more yards than the 335.5 the Wildcats allow.
- Tennessee is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team picks up over 335.5 yards.
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (4).
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Tennessee
27
Avg. Points Scored
37.4
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
26.5
364.9
Avg. Total Yards
457.1
335.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.8
15
Giveaways
8
4
Takeaways
10