The Tennessee Volunteers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) and the 13th-ranked rushing attack will take the field against the No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 23rd-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Wildcats are favored by 3 points in the game. The over/under is 58.5.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have combined for 58.5 points just twice this year.

Tennessee's games have gone over 58.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.4, is 5.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 11.2 points more than the 47.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 50.8, 7.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 58.5 .

The 58.5-point total for this game is 4.7 points below the 63.2 points per game average total in Volunteers games this season.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.

The Wildcats are 3-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Wildcats put up 27 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per matchup the Volunteers allow.

Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.5 points.

The Wildcats collect 28.9 fewer yards per game (364.9), than the Volunteers allow per contest (393.8).

When Kentucky piles up more than 393.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Volunteers' takeaways (10).

Tennessee Stats and Trends

In Tennessee's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Volunteers have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Tennessee's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

This season the Volunteers average 16.6 more points per game (37.4) than the Wildcats allow (20.8).

When Tennessee records more than 20.8 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Volunteers collect 457.1 yards per game, 121.6 more yards than the 335.5 the Wildcats allow.

Tennessee is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team picks up over 335.5 yards.

The Volunteers have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (4).

Season Stats