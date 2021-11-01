Publish date:
Louisiana vs. Georgia State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. Georgia State
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in four of eight games this season.
- So far this season, 62.5% of Georgia State's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 53.
- Thursday's over/under is 2.9 points lower than the two team's combined 55.9 points per game average.
- The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.6 fewer than the 53 total in this contest.
- The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have scored an average of 58.9 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Thursday's total.
- The 56.8 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 11 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns put up 32.0 points per game, comparable to the 30.1 per outing the Panthers surrender.
- Louisiana is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.1 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns collect 425.1 yards per game, just 2.2 more than the 422.9 the Panthers give up per outing.
- Louisiana is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals over 422.9 yards.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Panthers have forced (10).
Georgia State Stats and Trends
- Georgia State has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Panthers have been underdogs by 11 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- Georgia State's games this season have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year the Panthers rack up 4.6 more points per game (23.9) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (19.3).
- When Georgia State scores more than 19.3 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Panthers rack up 387.1 yards per game, 27.1 more yards than the 360.0 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.
- In games that Georgia State picks up more than 360.0 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Panthers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Georgia State
32.0
Avg. Points Scored
23.9
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30.1
425.1
Avg. Total Yards
387.1
360.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422.9
7
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
10