The No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-1, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have college football's 22nd-ranked running game, take on the Georgia State Panthers (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) and their 15th-ranked rushing attack on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Ragin' Cajuns are double-digit, 11-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 53.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Georgia State

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in four of eight games this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of Georgia State's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 53.

Thursday's over/under is 2.9 points lower than the two team's combined 55.9 points per game average.

The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.6 fewer than the 53 total in this contest.

The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have scored an average of 58.9 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Thursday's total.

The 56.8 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 11 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).

The Ragin' Cajuns put up 32.0 points per game, comparable to the 30.1 per outing the Panthers surrender.

Louisiana is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.1 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 425.1 yards per game, just 2.2 more than the 422.9 the Panthers give up per outing.

Louisiana is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals over 422.9 yards.

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Panthers have forced (10).

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 11 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Georgia State's games this season have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Panthers rack up 4.6 more points per game (23.9) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (19.3).

When Georgia State scores more than 19.3 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Panthers rack up 387.1 yards per game, 27.1 more yards than the 360.0 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.

In games that Georgia State picks up more than 360.0 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Panthers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats