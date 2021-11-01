Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Louisiana vs. Georgia State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-1, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have college football's 22nd-ranked running game, take on the Georgia State Panthers (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) and their 15th-ranked rushing attack on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Ragin' Cajuns are double-digit, 11-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 53.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Georgia State

Over/Under Insights

  • Louisiana and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in four of eight games this season.
  • So far this season, 62.5% of Georgia State's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 53.
  • Thursday's over/under is 2.9 points lower than the two team's combined 55.9 points per game average.
  • The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.6 fewer than the 53 total in this contest.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have scored an average of 58.9 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Thursday's total.
  • The 56.8 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Louisiana has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 11 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).
  • The Ragin' Cajuns put up 32.0 points per game, comparable to the 30.1 per outing the Panthers surrender.
  • Louisiana is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.1 points.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns collect 425.1 yards per game, just 2.2 more than the 422.9 the Panthers give up per outing.
  • Louisiana is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals over 422.9 yards.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Panthers have forced (10).
  • Georgia State has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • The Panthers have been underdogs by 11 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Georgia State's games this season have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This year the Panthers rack up 4.6 more points per game (23.9) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (19.3).
  • When Georgia State scores more than 19.3 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Panthers rack up 387.1 yards per game, 27.1 more yards than the 360.0 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.
  • In games that Georgia State picks up more than 360.0 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Panthers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats

LouisianaStatsGeorgia State

32.0

Avg. Points Scored

23.9

19.3

Avg. Points Allowed

30.1

425.1

Avg. Total Yards

387.1

360.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

422.9

7

Giveaways

10

10

Takeaways

10