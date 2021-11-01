C-USA foes meet when the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-3, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at FAU Stadium. Marshall is favored by 1 point. The contest has a point total of 57.5.

Odds for Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Florida Atlantic has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 67.3 points per game, 9.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 41.3 points per game, 16.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Thundering Herd and their opponents have scored an average of 59.2 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 57.5 total in this game is 5.7 points higher than the 51.8 average total in Owls games this season.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Thundering Herd are 3-4 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.

Marshall has eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Thundering Herd rack up 15.5 more points per game (37) than the Owls surrender (21.5).

Marshall is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall this season when the team records more than 21.5 points.

The Thundering Herd average 122.4 more yards per game (503) than the Owls give up per outing (380.6).

Marshall is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team totals over 380.6 yards.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Owls have forced (13).

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Owls have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 1 point or more (in three chances).

Florida Atlantic's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year the Owls score 10.5 more points per game (30.3) than the Thundering Herd give up (19.8).

When Florida Atlantic puts up more than 19.8 points, it is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Owls average 41.2 more yards per game (420.1) than the Thundering Herd allow per outing (378.9).

In games that Florida Atlantic totals more than 378.9 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year the Owls have 11 turnovers, four fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (15).

Season Stats