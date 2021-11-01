Publish date:
Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- Florida Atlantic has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 67.3 points per game, 9.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 41.3 points per game, 16.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Thundering Herd and their opponents have scored an average of 59.2 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 57.5 total in this game is 5.7 points higher than the 51.8 average total in Owls games this season.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Thundering Herd are 3-4 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.
- Marshall has eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Thundering Herd rack up 15.5 more points per game (37) than the Owls surrender (21.5).
- Marshall is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall this season when the team records more than 21.5 points.
- The Thundering Herd average 122.4 more yards per game (503) than the Owls give up per outing (380.6).
- Marshall is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team totals over 380.6 yards.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Owls have forced (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Marshall at SISportsbook.
Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends
- Florida Atlantic has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Owls have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 1 point or more (in three chances).
- Florida Atlantic's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This year the Owls score 10.5 more points per game (30.3) than the Thundering Herd give up (19.8).
- When Florida Atlantic puts up more than 19.8 points, it is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Owls average 41.2 more yards per game (420.1) than the Thundering Herd allow per outing (378.9).
- In games that Florida Atlantic totals more than 378.9 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year the Owls have 11 turnovers, four fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (15).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Florida Atlantic
37
Avg. Points Scored
30.3
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
503
Avg. Total Yards
420.1
378.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
380.6
19
Giveaways
11
15
Takeaways
13