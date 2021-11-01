Publish date:
Miami vs. Georgia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Georgia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 63.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- Georgia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- Saturday's total is 2.1 points higher than the combined 61.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 59 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 63.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents score an average of 58.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 63.5 total in this game is 5.2 points above the 58.3 average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- This season, the Hurricanes won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.
- Miami has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Hurricanes score 32.9 points per game, 4.4 more than the Yellow Jackets allow per matchup (28.5).
- Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.5 points.
- The Hurricanes collect only 12.6 more yards per game (440.4) than the Yellow Jackets allow per contest (427.8).
- When Miami picks up over 427.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 3-5-0 this year.
- The Yellow Jackets have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.
- Georgia Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Yellow Jackets score 28.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.5 the Hurricanes give up.
- When Georgia Tech puts up more than 30.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets collect only 4.2 more yards per game (419) than the Hurricanes allow per outing (414.8).
- In games that Georgia Tech picks up more than 414.8 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (7).
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
28.5
30.5
Avg. Points Allowed
28.5
440.4
Avg. Total Yards
419
414.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
427.8
11
Giveaways
9
7
Takeaways
9