The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 0-0 ACC) are 9.5-point underdogs in a home ACC matchup with the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 63.5 points.

Odds for Miami vs. Georgia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 63.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Georgia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Saturday's total is 2.1 points higher than the combined 61.4 PPG average of the two teams.

The 59 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 63.5 over/under in this contest.

The Hurricanes and their opponents score an average of 58.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 63.5 total in this game is 5.2 points above the 58.3 average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, the Hurricanes won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

Miami has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Hurricanes score 32.9 points per game, 4.4 more than the Yellow Jackets allow per matchup (28.5).

Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.5 points.

The Hurricanes collect only 12.6 more yards per game (440.4) than the Yellow Jackets allow per contest (427.8).

When Miami picks up over 427.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 3-5-0 this year.

The Yellow Jackets have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Georgia Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Yellow Jackets score 28.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.5 the Hurricanes give up.

When Georgia Tech puts up more than 30.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Yellow Jackets collect only 4.2 more yards per game (419) than the Hurricanes allow per outing (414.8).

In games that Georgia Tech picks up more than 414.8 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (7).

Season Stats