The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Ohio Bobcats (1-7, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at Peden Stadium. Ohio is a touchdown underdog. An over/under of 52 is set in the game.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Ohio

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.

Ohio and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in five of eight games this season.

Tuesday's over/under is 7.1 points higher than the combined 44.9 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 1.4 points under the 53.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in RedHawks games this season is 53.6, 1.6 points more than Tuesday's over/under of 52.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 55.6 points, 3.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The RedHawks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The RedHawks rack up 23.8 points per game, 7.3 fewer than the Bobcats give up per contest (31.1).

Miami (OH) is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 31.1 points.

The RedHawks average 34.9 fewer yards per game (388.4) than the Bobcats allow per contest (423.3).

Miami (OH) is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 423.3 yards.

This year, the RedHawks have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Bobcats' takeaways (6).

Ohio Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ohio is 3-5-0 this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in three chances).

Ohio's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Bobcats average just 1.2 fewer points per game (21.1) than the RedHawks allow (22.3).

Ohio is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team records more than 22.3 points.

The Bobcats collect only 10.2 more yards per game (360.1) than the RedHawks allow per contest (349.9).

In games that Ohio totals more than 349.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Bobcats have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the RedHawks' takeaways (7).

Season Stats