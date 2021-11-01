Publish date:
Miami (OH) vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Ohio
Over/Under Insights
- Miami (OH) and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.
- Ohio and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in five of eight games this season.
- Tuesday's over/under is 7.1 points higher than the combined 44.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 1.4 points under the 53.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in RedHawks games this season is 53.6, 1.6 points more than Tuesday's over/under of 52.
- In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 55.6 points, 3.6 more than the set total in this contest.
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- Miami (OH) has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The RedHawks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.
- Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The RedHawks rack up 23.8 points per game, 7.3 fewer than the Bobcats give up per contest (31.1).
- Miami (OH) is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 31.1 points.
- The RedHawks average 34.9 fewer yards per game (388.4) than the Bobcats allow per contest (423.3).
- Miami (OH) is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 423.3 yards.
- This year, the RedHawks have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Bobcats' takeaways (6).
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Ohio is 3-5-0 this season.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in three chances).
- Ohio's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- The Bobcats average just 1.2 fewer points per game (21.1) than the RedHawks allow (22.3).
- Ohio is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team records more than 22.3 points.
- The Bobcats collect only 10.2 more yards per game (360.1) than the RedHawks allow per contest (349.9).
- In games that Ohio totals more than 349.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This season the Bobcats have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the RedHawks' takeaways (7).
Season Stats
|Miami (OH)
|Stats
|Ohio
23.8
Avg. Points Scored
21.1
22.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.1
388.4
Avg. Total Yards
360.1
349.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.3
7
Giveaways
11
7
Takeaways
6