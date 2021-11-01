Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Michigan State vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 5 Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten rivals at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue is a 2.5-point underdog. The game has a point total set at 52.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in five of eight games this season.
  • Purdue and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 52 points in a game this season.
  • Saturday's total is 5.5 points lower than the two team's combined 57.5 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 14.4 points more than the 37.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Spartans games this season is 53, one point above Saturday's total of 52.
  • The 52-point over/under for this game is 0.3 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Boilermakers games this season.
  • Michigan State has six wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • The Spartans are 3-1-1 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Spartans score 17.5 more points per game (34.6) than the Boilermakers give up (17.1).
  • When Michigan State puts up more than 17.1 points, it is 6-1-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • The Spartans average 131.2 more yards per game (445) than the Boilermakers give up per contest (313.8).
  • In games that Michigan State picks up over 313.8 yards, the team is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • This year, the Spartans have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (12).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan State at SISportsbook.
  • Purdue has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Boilermakers have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Purdue's games this season have hit the over on one of eight set point totals (12.5%).
  • The Boilermakers rack up 22.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Spartans surrender.
  • Purdue is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.
  • The Boilermakers rack up 386.6 yards per game, 37.8 fewer yards than the 424.4 the Spartans allow.
  • When Purdue amasses over 424.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • This year the Boilermakers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (14).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Michigan StateStatsPurdue

34.6

Avg. Points Scored

22.9

20.5

Avg. Points Allowed

17.1

445

Avg. Total Yards

386.6

424.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

313.8

9

Giveaways

12

14

Takeaways

12