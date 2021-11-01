The No. 5 Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten rivals at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue is a 2.5-point underdog. The game has a point total set at 52.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in five of eight games this season.

Purdue and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 52 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 5.5 points lower than the two team's combined 57.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 14.4 points more than the 37.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 53, one point above Saturday's total of 52.

The 52-point over/under for this game is 0.3 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Boilermakers games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has six wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Spartans are 3-1-1 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Spartans score 17.5 more points per game (34.6) than the Boilermakers give up (17.1).

When Michigan State puts up more than 17.1 points, it is 6-1-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Spartans average 131.2 more yards per game (445) than the Boilermakers give up per contest (313.8).

In games that Michigan State picks up over 313.8 yards, the team is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This year, the Spartans have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan State at SISportsbook.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Boilermakers have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Purdue's games this season have hit the over on one of eight set point totals (12.5%).

The Boilermakers rack up 22.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Spartans surrender.

Purdue is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.

The Boilermakers rack up 386.6 yards per game, 37.8 fewer yards than the 424.4 the Spartans allow.

When Purdue amasses over 424.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Boilermakers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats