Michigan State vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan State vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in five of eight games this season.
- Purdue and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 52 points in a game this season.
- Saturday's total is 5.5 points lower than the two team's combined 57.5 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 14.4 points more than the 37.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Spartans games this season is 53, one point above Saturday's total of 52.
- The 52-point over/under for this game is 0.3 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Boilermakers games this season.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State has six wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Spartans are 3-1-1 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Spartans score 17.5 more points per game (34.6) than the Boilermakers give up (17.1).
- When Michigan State puts up more than 17.1 points, it is 6-1-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Spartans average 131.2 more yards per game (445) than the Boilermakers give up per contest (313.8).
- In games that Michigan State picks up over 313.8 yards, the team is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- This year, the Spartans have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (12).
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- This year, the Boilermakers have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Purdue's games this season have hit the over on one of eight set point totals (12.5%).
- The Boilermakers rack up 22.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Spartans surrender.
- Purdue is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.
- The Boilermakers rack up 386.6 yards per game, 37.8 fewer yards than the 424.4 the Spartans allow.
- When Purdue amasses over 424.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year the Boilermakers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Purdue
34.6
Avg. Points Scored
22.9
20.5
Avg. Points Allowed
17.1
445
Avg. Total Yards
386.6
424.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
313.8
9
Giveaways
12
14
Takeaways
12