November 1, 2021
Michigan vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten foes at Michigan Stadium. Indiana is a 19.5-point underdog. The over/under is 51 in this matchup.

Odds for Michigan vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan's games this season have gone over 51 points five of eight times.
  • Indiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in five of eight games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.1, is 8.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 48.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 51.8 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 52.7 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Michigan is 6-2-0 this season.
  • The Wolverines have been favored by 19.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Wolverines score 5.5 more points per game (37.1) than the Hoosiers surrender (31.6).
  • Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 31.6 points.
  • The Wolverines average 456.5 yards per game, 77.0 more yards than the 379.5 the Hoosiers allow per contest.
  • Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up over 379.5 yards.
  • The Wolverines have six giveaways this season, while the Hoosiers have eight takeaways .
  • Indiana has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • The Hoosiers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 19.5 points or more.
  • Indiana's games this season have gone over the point total five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
  • The Hoosiers score 22.0 points per game, 4.9 more than the Wolverines give up (17.1).
  • Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 17.1 points.
  • The Hoosiers average only 15.8 more yards per game (326.8) than the Wolverines give up (311.0).
  • When Indiana totals more than 311.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This season the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Wolverines have forced 12 turnovers.
Season Stats

MichiganStatsIndiana

37.1

Avg. Points Scored

22.0

17.1

Avg. Points Allowed

31.6

456.5

Avg. Total Yards

326.8

311.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

379.5

6

Giveaways

12

12

Takeaways

8