Michigan vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan's games this season have gone over 51 points five of eight times.
- Indiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in five of eight games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.1, is 8.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 48.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 51.8 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52.7 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Michigan is 6-2-0 this season.
- The Wolverines have been favored by 19.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Wolverines score 5.5 more points per game (37.1) than the Hoosiers surrender (31.6).
- Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 31.6 points.
- The Wolverines average 456.5 yards per game, 77.0 more yards than the 379.5 the Hoosiers allow per contest.
- Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up over 379.5 yards.
- The Wolverines have six giveaways this season, while the Hoosiers have eight takeaways .
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Hoosiers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 19.5 points or more.
- Indiana's games this season have gone over the point total five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The Hoosiers score 22.0 points per game, 4.9 more than the Wolverines give up (17.1).
- Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 17.1 points.
- The Hoosiers average only 15.8 more yards per game (326.8) than the Wolverines give up (311.0).
- When Indiana totals more than 311.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This season the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Wolverines have forced 12 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Indiana
37.1
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
17.1
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
456.5
Avg. Total Yards
326.8
311.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
379.5
6
Giveaways
12
12
Takeaways
8