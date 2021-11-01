The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) are 14.5-point favorites when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The total is 44 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44 points in five of eight games this season.

In 33.3% of Illinois' games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 44.

Saturday's over/under is 2.0 points lower than the two team's combined 46 points per game average.

The 42.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.8 fewer than the 44 over/under in this contest.

The Golden Gophers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 51.3 PPG average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 7.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

In Minnesota's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.

Minnesota has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

The Golden Gophers put up 28.4 points per game, 5.1 more than the Fighting Illini surrender per outing (23.3).

Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 23.3 points.

The Golden Gophers rack up 31.1 fewer yards per game (370.0), than the Fighting Illini allow per contest (401.1).

When Minnesota picks up more than 401.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Golden Gophers have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Fighting Illini have takeaways (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Minnesota at SISportsbook.

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Fighting Illini won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.

Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

This year the Fighting Illini put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Golden Gophers allow (18.9).

Illinois is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.9 points.

The Fighting Illini average 320.9 yards per game, just 17.8 more than the 303.1 the Golden Gophers give up.

When Illinois totals more than 303.1 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This season the Fighting Illini have nine turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have takeaways (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats