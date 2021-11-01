The NC State Wolf Pack (6-2, 0-0 ACC) will put their 16th-ranked run defense to the test against the Florida State Seminoles (3-5, 0-0 ACC) and the No. 21 running attack in the nation, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Wolf Pack are favored by 3 points in the contest. This game has an over/under of 56 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for NC State vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have scored at least 56 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.

In 50% of Florida State's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 56.

Saturday's total is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 61.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.2 points per game, 12.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 53.3 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.3 PPG average total in Seminoles games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

NC State Stats and Trends

In NC State's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.

NC State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

This year, the Wolf Pack rack up 4.6 more points per game (31.5) than the Seminoles surrender (26.9).

NC State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.9 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 29.1 more yards per game (416.5) than the Seminoles allow per outing (387.4).

When NC State amasses over 387.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, six fewer than the Seminoles have forced (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Seminoles have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Florida State's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Seminoles score 29.9 points per game, 13.6 more than the Wolf Pack give up (16.3).

Florida State is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.

The Seminoles rack up 64.1 more yards per game (391.9) than the Wolf Pack give up per contest (327.8).

In games that Florida State picks up over 327.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year the Seminoles have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats