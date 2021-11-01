The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-2, 0-0 MWC) host the San Jose State Spartans (5-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between MWC foes at Mackay Stadium. San Jose State is a 10-point underdog. The contest has a point total set at 55.

Odds for Nevada vs. San Jose State

Over/Under Insights

Nevada's games this season have gone over 55 points six of eight times.

San Jose State's games have gone over 55 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 3.7 points lower than the two team's combined 58.7 points per game average.

This contest's total is eight points above the 47 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Wolf Pack games this season feature an average total of 58.5 points, a number 3.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 3.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Wolf Pack are 3-1 ATS when favored by 10 points or more this season.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over in 75% of its opportunities (six times in eight games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack average 15 more points per game (37.6) than the Spartans give up (22.6).

When Nevada scores more than 22.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack collect 101.9 more yards per game (456.6) than the Spartans allow per contest (354.7).

When Nevada totals more than 354.7 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have six giveaways this season, while the Spartans have seven takeaways .

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Spartans are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 10 points or more.

San Jose State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Spartans put up 21.1 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the Wolf Pack allow (24.4).

When San Jose State scores more than 24.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Spartans rack up 26.4 fewer yards per game (351.1) than the Wolf Pack allow (377.5).

San Jose State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 377.5 yards.

This season the Spartans have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Wolf Pack have forced 16 turnovers.

Season Stats