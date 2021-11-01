Publish date:
New Mexico vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for New Mexico vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- New Mexico has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45 points just two times this season.
- In 85.7% of UNLV's games this season (6/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.
- Saturday's over/under is 11.4 points higher than the combined 33.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 16.5 points under the 61.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Lobos and their opponents have scored an average of 47.5 points per game in 2021, 2.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 45-point total for this game is 10.6 points below the 55.6 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.
New Mexico Stats and Trends
- New Mexico has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- This season, the Lobos are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- New Mexico's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year, the Lobos rack up 22 fewer points per game (14) than the Rebels surrender (36).
- The Lobos rack up 254.3 yards per game, 192.7 fewer yards than the 447 the Rebels allow per contest.
- The Lobos have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Rebels have forced (10).
UNLV Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UNLV is 4-3-0 this season.
- This season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- UNLV's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Rebels score 19.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer than the Lobos allow (25.5).
- When UNLV puts up more than 25.5 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Rebels average 295.8 yards per game, 52.8 fewer yards than the 348.6 the Lobos allow.
- When UNLV picks up more than 348.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Lobos have forced (9).
Season Stats
|New Mexico
|Stats
|UNLV
14
Avg. Points Scored
19.6
25.5
Avg. Points Allowed
36
254.3
Avg. Total Yards
295.8
348.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
447
12
Giveaways
13
9
Takeaways
10