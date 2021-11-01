The New Mexico Lobos (3-5, 0-0 MWC) host the UNLV Rebels (0-8, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between MWC opponents at Dreamstyle Stadium. UNLV is a 1-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 45.

Odds for New Mexico vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

New Mexico has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45 points just two times this season.

In 85.7% of UNLV's games this season (6/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.

Saturday's over/under is 11.4 points higher than the combined 33.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 16.5 points under the 61.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Lobos and their opponents have scored an average of 47.5 points per game in 2021, 2.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 45-point total for this game is 10.6 points below the 55.6 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This season, the Lobos are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 1 point or more.

New Mexico's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Lobos rack up 22 fewer points per game (14) than the Rebels surrender (36).

The Lobos rack up 254.3 yards per game, 192.7 fewer yards than the 447 the Rebels allow per contest.

The Lobos have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Rebels have forced (10).

UNLV Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UNLV is 4-3-0 this season.

This season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

UNLV's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Rebels score 19.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer than the Lobos allow (25.5).

When UNLV puts up more than 25.5 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Rebels average 295.8 yards per game, 52.8 fewer yards than the 348.6 the Lobos allow.

When UNLV picks up more than 348.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Rebels have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Lobos have forced (9).

Season Stats