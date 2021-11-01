NFL Week 8 Betting Recap: Bad Beats and Big Payouts

Never bet against Mike White, Cooper Rush and Trevor Siemian.

That's your lesson from Week 8.

The Bengals, Vikings and Buccaneers learned that the hard way, with all three losing as favorites to those backup quarterbacks.

We feel your pain if your pockets are a little lean Monday, especially since each of the favorites failed to get late stops that could have helped win the game (Paging the Vikings: Ezekiel Elliott can't get 15 yards on that third down dump-off).

You live and you learn, and in this case we learned that we shall never fade the trio of White, Rush and Trevor Siemian.

Let's break down the good, the bad and the ugly from Week 8 betting.

Check the odds for Monday's Giants-Chiefs game

Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports

THE GOOD

THE PATRIOTS: AN OVER TEAM

The Patriots started the year with the under hitting in each of their first four games, but they are now are riding the overs.

Sunday seemed dicey, but the Chargers scored with 47 seconds remaining to provide the final of 27-24 Patriots. The over/under: 50.5.

Never in doubt.

As a bonus, both Damien Harris and Austin Ekeler both cashed several bets.

Ekeler had the first touchdown (+600), anytime touchdown (-120), over 56.5 rushing yards (-110) and over 101.5 combined yards (-113).

Harris' anytime touchdown prop had +110 odds, and he cleared his rushing projection of 73.5 (-110).

GOOD TEAMS WIN, GREAT TEAMS COVER

It's fair to characterize the Bills' effort Sunday against Miami as lethargic.

Buffalo, as a 14-point home favorite, led just by seven entering the third quarter, and held only a 6-point lead with 9:43 remaining.

It seemed unlikely the Bills would cover the 14 points considering how stagnant the offense had been all day.

But as Han Solo once said: "Never tell me the odds."

Buffalo kicked a field goal with 3:33 left to make it a 20-11 game, and a late interception led to a game-sealing touchdown run by Josh Allen.

Final: 26-11, Buffalo. Cover secured (we apologize if you had the over).

THE MELVIN GORDON SHOW

Betting on Melvin Gordon provided nice payouts Sunday.

Gordon scored the first and last touchdowns and was the only Bronco skill player to find the end zone.

His first touchdown prop had +825 odds, his anytime touchdown prop sat at +150 and his last touchdown prop came with +850 odds.

Not a bad profit for a player who finished with 62 total yards.

THE FANTASY HERO

Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts offered strong value as anytime touchdown props—and that was before Calvin Ridley was inactive.

Patterson had +675 odds to score the first touchdown, and he delivered for bettors just like he has for fantasy players all season. Patterson also offered +100 odds to score an anytime touchdown.

Believe in Patterson.

FOLLOW THE ROOKIES

The Bears-49ers game featured some intriguing rookies and they delivered some winning tickets.

Here's a quick breakdown:

• 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell: Anytime TD (+110), Over 71.5 rushing yards (-125)

• Bears RB Khalil Herbert: Over 69.5 rushing yards (-118)

• Bears QB Justin Fields: Over 30.5 rushing yards (-125), over 0.5 passing touchdowns (-275), over 17.5 completions (-111), over 222.5 passing/rushing yards (-120)

IN THE KUPP

Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford can't be stopped.

You might not have loved Kupp's -163 odds for an anytime touchdown, but you knew he'd find his way into the end zone. He also easily topped his 96.5 projection (-120).

Stafford, meanwhile, hit the over on his passing yards (-125) and passing touchdowns (+100).

You won't break the bank on these two, but they are quite reliable week in and week out.

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

THE BAD

A PUSH?!?!

If you had the Rams laying the 16 points against the Texans on Sunday—the largest spread on the board—you felt good with a 38-0 lead entering the four quarter.

You felt great when the margin remained at 38 with nine minutes left.

Then, disaster struck.

Houston touchdown to make it 38-7 with 8:10 to go. Quick Rams punt since the backups were in. Houston touchdown, 38-14. Uh-oh.

Onside kick. Another Houston score, 38-20.

Just prevent the two-point conversion and you cover.

Davis Mills converted and it's 38-22, which held as the final.

Unbelievable. A freakin' push.

FAR AWAY FROM HOME

SI Sportsbook offered an intriguing boosted parlay: Colts, 49ers, Browns and Falcons all to win straight-up, with odds boosted from +475 to +550. Each team was favored, and only the 49ers had a road game.

And yet, only the road team won.

The Colts offered a master class in how to lose a game against the Titans, the Browns are a mess and the Falcons are still the Falcons.

Home sweet home? Not so much.

THE SPECIAL OVER

SI Sportsbook set the over/under on total touchdowns for Seahawks-Jaguars at 4.5, with an over-under of 44.5.

The Jaguars are hardly an offensive juggernaut and Geno Smith struggled to complete a pass last Monday against the Saints.

While the under hit rather easily in Seattle's 31-7 win, the over actually hit on the total touchdowns because of an onside kick return for a score.

Jacksonville finally cracked the impenetrable Seattle defense with 1:54 remaining for the game's fourth touchdown that made it 24-7. The onside kick landed in Travis Homer's lap and he ran it back for the final of 31-7.

A fifth touchdown with 1:49 remaining on an onside kick. That stings.

ONE CATCH?!?!

The Lions are bad at defense.

DeVonta Smith is good at football.

Smith offered solid props across the board and a receiving yards over/under of 64.5, which seemed quite attainable. Our Shawn Childs loved Smith this week as a player prop.

His final line: 1 catch, 15 yards. The Eagles threw for just 114 yards while running the ball every other play.

Oh, what could have been.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

THE UGLY

LIKE...HOW?

We'll start with the cumulative effort.

• Buccaneers: 4-point favorites...lose to Siemian (replacing the injured Jameis Winston in the first quarter).

• Bengals: 10.5-point favorites...lose to White (no, not Florida's basketball coach. The other one.)

• Vikings: 4.5-point favorites...lose to Rush.

To make matters worse:

• Tampa Bay led 27-26 with 5:52 remaining

• Cincinnati led 31-20 with 7:36 remaining

• Minnesota led 16-13 with 2:45 remaining

These teams should be placed on double-secret probation.

NEVER TRUST THE BENGALS

You fooled us, Cincinnati.

A beatdown of the Ravens had us believing. The lowly Jets were on tap. You were installed as 10.5-point favorites in the Meadowlands.

We believed in you. You were the chosen ones! (Sorry for another Star Wars reference).

And what did you do?

1. You didn't cover

2. You didn't win outright

3. Your game went over the projection

4. You allowed a lot of Jets props to cash

Let's say one decided to fade the Jets and trust Cincinnati. Here are some props that the Jets cashed:

• Michael Carter: Over rushing yards

• Mike White: Over passing yards, over passing touchdowns, over passing/rushing yards

Oh, and you couldn't even cover the first quarter spread (-2.5) or the first half spread (-6).

As Chris Jericho once said: Cincinnati, "You just made the list!"

A SIGHT FOR SORE EYES

The Sam Darnold-Matt Ryan clash in Atlanta was rather uninspiring.

Let's check the numbers.



• Ryan: 146 passing yards, 1 TD; Line: 283.5 passing yards, 1.5 TD

• Darnold: 129 passing yards, 0 TD; Line: 237.5 passing yards, 1.5 TD

And look at how it crushed their skill players (sans Patterson):



• DJ Moore: 59 receiving yards; 83.5 projection

• Robby Anderson: 0 receiving yards; 49.5 projection

• Pitts: 13 receiving yards, 61.5 projection

That's hard to read. If you had the under across the board, well, great job. But if you thought any way there would be points in this game—the total touchdowns prop was 5.5 with an over/under of 46.5—you felt the burn.

Hopefully you had RedZone to avoid watching this one.

Check the odds at SI Sportsbook

