The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-4, 0-0 ACC), who have college football's 24th-ranked passing offense, take on the No. 10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-0, 0-0 ACC) and their 14th-ranked passing attack on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Tar Heels are only 2.5-point favorites. The game's over/under is set at 75.5.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 75.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

Wake Forest's games have gone over 75.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 79.9 points per game, 4.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 20.8 points more than the 54.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Tar Heels games this season is 65.8, 9.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 75.5 .

The 62.9 PPG average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 12.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Tar Heels have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

This year, the Tar Heels average 12.6 more points per game (36.5) than the Demon Deacons give up (23.9).

When North Carolina records more than 23.9 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Tar Heels rack up 482.9 yards per game, 60.8 more yards than the 422.1 the Demon Deacons allow per matchup.

In games that North Carolina churns out more than 422.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over 11 times this season, six fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (17).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, the Demon Deacons won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Demon Deacons rack up 12.6 more points per game (43.4) than the Tar Heels give up (30.8).

Wake Forest is 5-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.8 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up 98.5 more yards per game (495.5) than the Tar Heels allow per matchup (397).

Wake Forest is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team picks up more than 397 yards.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Tar Heels have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats