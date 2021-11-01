The North Texas Mean Green (2-6, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-7, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between C-USA foes at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Southern Miss is a 5.5-point underdog. The point total is 47 for the contest.

Odds for North Texas vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

North Texas and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

Southern Miss' games have gone over 47 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.5, is 9.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.9 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 15.9 more than the 47 total in this contest.

Mean Green games this season feature an average total of 64.2 points, a number 17.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.1 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.

North Texas Stats and Trends

In North Texas' eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

North Texas' games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Mean Green put up 23.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Golden Eagles allow per contest (29.3).

North Texas is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 29.3 points.

The Mean Green rack up 64.4 more yards per game (407.3) than the Golden Eagles allow per matchup (342.9).

North Texas is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team piles up more than 342.9 yards.

This year, the Mean Green have turned the ball over 13 times, two more than the Golden Eagles' takeaways (11).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has one win against the spread in eight games this season.

The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more four times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Southern Miss' games this season have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).

The Golden Eagles put up 13.6 points per game, 20 fewer than the Mean Green give up (33.6).

The Golden Eagles collect 254.9 yards per game, 159.6 fewer yards than the 414.5 the Mean Green give up.

This season the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 20 times, nine more than the Mean Green's takeaways (11).

Season Stats