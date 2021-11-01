The Navy Midshipmen (2-6) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 as a massive 21-point underdog. The total has been set at 47 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame's games this season have gone over 47 points six of eight times.

Navy's games have gone over 47 points in six of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 50.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 7.5 points fewer than the 54.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents have scored an average of 54.1 points per game in 2021, 7.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 47-point total for this game is 1.9 points below the 48.9 points per game average total in Midshipmen games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Fighting Irish average 32.6 points per game, comparable to the 30.0 per contest the Midshipmen give up.

Notre Dame is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.0 points.

The Fighting Irish average 41.2 more yards per game (389.1) than the Midshipmen allow per contest (347.9).

Notre Dame is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses more than 347.9 yards.

The Fighting Irish have 11 giveaways this season, while the Midshipmen have 11 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Notre Dame at SISportsbook.

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Midshipmen won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 21 points or more.

Navy's games this season have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Midshipmen put up 6.4 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Fighting Irish allow (24.5).

The Midshipmen rack up 111.5 fewer yards per game (283.0) than the Fighting Irish give up per matchup (394.5).

In games that Navy churns out over 394.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, 10 fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (17).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats