Notre Dame vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Notre Dame vs. Navy
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame's games this season have gone over 47 points six of eight times.
- Navy's games have gone over 47 points in six of eight chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 50.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 7.5 points fewer than the 54.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Fighting Irish and their opponents have scored an average of 54.1 points per game in 2021, 7.1 more than Saturday's total.
- The 47-point total for this game is 1.9 points below the 48.9 points per game average total in Midshipmen games this season.
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- Notre Dame is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- The Fighting Irish average 32.6 points per game, comparable to the 30.0 per contest the Midshipmen give up.
- Notre Dame is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.0 points.
- The Fighting Irish average 41.2 more yards per game (389.1) than the Midshipmen allow per contest (347.9).
- Notre Dame is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses more than 347.9 yards.
- The Fighting Irish have 11 giveaways this season, while the Midshipmen have 11 takeaways .
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Midshipmen won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 21 points or more.
- Navy's games this season have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Midshipmen put up 6.4 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Fighting Irish allow (24.5).
- The Midshipmen rack up 111.5 fewer yards per game (283.0) than the Fighting Irish give up per matchup (394.5).
- In games that Navy churns out over 394.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This season the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, 10 fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|Notre Dame
|Stats
|Navy
32.6
Avg. Points Scored
18.1
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
30.0
389.1
Avg. Total Yards
283.0
394.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
347.9
11
Giveaways
7
17
Takeaways
11