Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ohio State vs. Nebraska College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten rivals at Memorial Stadium. Ohio State is favored by 14.5 points. The game's over/under is set at 63.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Over/Under Insights

  • Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 63-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
  • Nebraska and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in one game this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 14.2 points lower than the two team's combined 77.2 points per game average.
  • The 39.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 23.4 fewer than the 63 total in this contest.
  • Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 63.3 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 53.9 PPG average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 9.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Ohio State has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Buckeyes have been favored by 14.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.
  • Ohio State's games this year have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Buckeyes put up 27.0 more points per game (47.3) than the Cornhuskers allow (20.3).
  • Ohio State is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team records more than 20.3 points.
  • The Buckeyes rack up 199.2 more yards per game (547.6) than the Cornhuskers allow per matchup (348.4).
  • In games that Ohio State picks up over 348.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Buckeyes have six giveaways this season, while the Cornhuskers have 10 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.
  • In Nebraska's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Cornhuskers have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Nebraska has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Cornhuskers score 29.9 points per game, 10.6 more than the Buckeyes give up (19.3).
  • When Nebraska scores more than 19.3 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
  • The Cornhuskers collect 114.0 more yards per game (469.9) than the Buckeyes give up (355.9).
  • Nebraska is 4-4 against the spread and 3-6 overall when the team churns out more than 355.9 yards.
  • The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (14).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Ohio StateStatsNebraska

47.3

Avg. Points Scored

29.9

19.3

Avg. Points Allowed

20.3

547.6

Avg. Total Yards

469.9

355.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

348.4

6

Giveaways

13

14

Takeaways

10