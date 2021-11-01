Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten rivals at Memorial Stadium. Ohio State is favored by 14.5 points. The game's over/under is set at 63.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 63-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.

Nebraska and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 14.2 points lower than the two team's combined 77.2 points per game average.

The 39.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 23.4 fewer than the 63 total in this contest.

Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 63.3 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.9 PPG average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 9.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 14.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Buckeyes put up 27.0 more points per game (47.3) than the Cornhuskers allow (20.3).

Ohio State is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team records more than 20.3 points.

The Buckeyes rack up 199.2 more yards per game (547.6) than the Cornhuskers allow per matchup (348.4).

In games that Ohio State picks up over 348.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Buckeyes have six giveaways this season, while the Cornhuskers have 10 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

In Nebraska's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Cornhuskers have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Nebraska has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Cornhuskers score 29.9 points per game, 10.6 more than the Buckeyes give up (19.3).

When Nebraska scores more than 19.3 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Cornhuskers collect 114.0 more yards per game (469.9) than the Buckeyes give up (355.9).

Nebraska is 4-4 against the spread and 3-6 overall when the team churns out more than 355.9 yards.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats