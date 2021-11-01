Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Nebraska College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Nebraska
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 63-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
- Nebraska and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 14.2 points lower than the two team's combined 77.2 points per game average.
- The 39.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 23.4 fewer than the 63 total in this contest.
- Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 63.3 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.9 PPG average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 9.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Buckeyes have been favored by 14.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.
- Ohio State's games this year have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Buckeyes put up 27.0 more points per game (47.3) than the Cornhuskers allow (20.3).
- Ohio State is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team records more than 20.3 points.
- The Buckeyes rack up 199.2 more yards per game (547.6) than the Cornhuskers allow per matchup (348.4).
- In games that Ohio State picks up over 348.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes have six giveaways this season, while the Cornhuskers have 10 takeaways .
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- In Nebraska's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Cornhuskers have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Nebraska has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Cornhuskers score 29.9 points per game, 10.6 more than the Buckeyes give up (19.3).
- When Nebraska scores more than 19.3 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
- The Cornhuskers collect 114.0 more yards per game (469.9) than the Buckeyes give up (355.9).
- Nebraska is 4-4 against the spread and 3-6 overall when the team churns out more than 355.9 yards.
- The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Nebraska
47.3
Avg. Points Scored
29.9
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
20.3
547.6
Avg. Total Yards
469.9
355.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
348.4
6
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
10