The No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 3-point favorites when they visit the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) in conference action on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 49.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49 points in four of seven games this season.

In 50% of West Virginia's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 49.

The two teams combine to average 59 points per game, 10 more than the total in this contest.

The 40.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.1 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.3 points per game in 2021, 3.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Mountaineers have averaged a total of 53.1 points, 4.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 6-1-0 this year.

So far this season, the Cowboys have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Oklahoma State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Cowboys rack up 6.5 more points per game (29.4) than the Mountaineers give up (22.9).

Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.9 points.

The Cowboys average 31 more yards per game (396.1) than the Mountaineers give up per contest (365.1).

In games that Oklahoma State picks up over 365.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Mountaineers have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma State at SISportsbook.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Mountaineers have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games when underdogs by 3 points or more this season.

West Virginia has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This season the Mountaineers put up 11.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cowboys allow (18).

When West Virginia records more than 18 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Mountaineers average 108.4 more yards per game (403.4) than the Cowboys give up per outing (295).

In games that West Virginia piles up over 295 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Cowboys have forced (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats