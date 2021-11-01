The Florida International Panthers (1-7, 0-0 C-USA) are slight, 2-point underdogs in a home C-USA matchup against the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The over/under is 52 for the contest.

Odds for Old Dominion vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Old Dominion's games this season have gone over 52 points five of eight times.

So far this season, 71.4% of Florida International's games (5/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 52.

The two teams combine to score 46.4 points per game, 5.6 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 14.6 points lower than the 66.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Monarchs games this season feature an average total of 56.5 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52-point total for this game is 7.9 points below the 59.9 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

In Old Dominion's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Monarchs covered the spread in their only game when favored by 2 points or more.

Old Dominion's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Monarchs put up 23.1 points per game, 13.5 fewer than the Panthers surrender per matchup (36.6).

The Monarchs average 130.9 fewer yards per game (353.9) than the Panthers give up per contest (484.8).

The Monarchs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (4).

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has covered the spread twice this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2 points or more (in six chances).

Florida International's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Panthers score 6.7 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Monarchs surrender (30).

Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 30 points.

The Panthers rack up 43.1 more yards per game (397.6) than the Monarchs give up per matchup (354.5).

When Florida International totals over 354.5 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This season the Panthers have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Monarchs' takeaways (6).

