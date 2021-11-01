The Liberty Flames (7-2) and the seventh-ranked passing defense will visit the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) and the 23rd-ranked pass offense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Flames are 9.5-point underdogs. The total for this matchup has been set at 68.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Liberty

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have gone over the current 68.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

Liberty and its opponents have combined to score more than 68.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.5, is 8.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.4 points per game, 22.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Rebels and their opponents have scored an average of 74.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Flames have averaged a total of 56.3 points, 12.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Rebels have been favored by 9.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Ole Miss has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Rebels rack up 21.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Flames allow (17.8).

When Ole Miss records more than 17.8 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Rebels average 531.5 yards per game, 231.5 more yards than the 300.0 the Flames allow per outing.

When Ole Miss piles up over 300.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year, the Rebels have six turnovers, four fewer than the Flames have takeaways (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.

Liberty Stats and Trends

In Liberty's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Liberty's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Flames average 37.4 points per game, 8.8 more than the Rebels surrender (28.6).

Liberty is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team notches more than 28.6 points.

The Flames average only 15.7 more yards per game (445.3) than the Rebels allow (429.6).

Liberty is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up over 429.6 yards.

The Flames have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats