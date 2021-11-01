Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Liberty College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Liberty
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss and its opponents have gone over the current 68.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
- Liberty and its opponents have combined to score more than 68.5 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.5, is 8.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 46.4 points per game, 22.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Rebels and their opponents have scored an average of 74.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Flames have averaged a total of 56.3 points, 12.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Rebels have been favored by 9.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Ole Miss has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Rebels rack up 21.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Flames allow (17.8).
- When Ole Miss records more than 17.8 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Rebels average 531.5 yards per game, 231.5 more yards than the 300.0 the Flames allow per outing.
- When Ole Miss piles up over 300.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- This year, the Rebels have six turnovers, four fewer than the Flames have takeaways (10).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- In Liberty's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- Liberty's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- The Flames average 37.4 points per game, 8.8 more than the Rebels surrender (28.6).
- Liberty is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team notches more than 28.6 points.
- The Flames average only 15.7 more yards per game (445.3) than the Rebels allow (429.6).
- Liberty is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up over 429.6 yards.
- The Flames have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (14).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Liberty
39.1
Avg. Points Scored
37.4
28.6
Avg. Points Allowed
17.8
531.5
Avg. Total Yards
445.3
429.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
300.0
6
Giveaways
10
14
Takeaways
10