The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 23rd-ranked scoring offense will play the Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 18th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Ducks are favored by 6.5 points in the game. The game's over/under is 51.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oregon vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in seven of eight games this season.

In 42.9% of Washington's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.

Saturday's total is 7.9 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Ducks games this season feature an average total of 57.6 points, a number 6.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51-point over/under for this game is 0.1 points below the 51.1 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more in six chances.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This year, the Ducks average 17.2 more points per game (36.1) than the Huskies allow (18.9).

When Oregon records more than 18.9 points, it is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Ducks rack up 118.2 more yards per game (443.1) than the Huskies give up per outing (324.9).

In games that Oregon picks up over 324.9 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Ducks have eight giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 13 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook.

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Washington's games this season have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).

The Huskies score just 0.5 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Ducks allow (23.3).

Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.3 points.

The Huskies rack up 39.6 fewer yards per game (352.9) than the Ducks allow (392.5).

The Huskies have 12 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 16 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats