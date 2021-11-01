Publish date:
Oregon vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in seven of eight games this season.
- In 42.9% of Washington's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.
- Saturday's total is 7.9 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Ducks games this season feature an average total of 57.6 points, a number 6.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51-point over/under for this game is 0.1 points below the 51.1 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more in six chances.
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Ducks average 17.2 more points per game (36.1) than the Huskies allow (18.9).
- When Oregon records more than 18.9 points, it is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Ducks rack up 118.2 more yards per game (443.1) than the Huskies give up per outing (324.9).
- In games that Oregon picks up over 324.9 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Ducks have eight giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 13 takeaways .
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Washington's games this season have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).
- The Huskies score just 0.5 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Ducks allow (23.3).
- Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.3 points.
- The Huskies rack up 39.6 fewer yards per game (352.9) than the Ducks allow (392.5).
- The Huskies have 12 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Washington
36.1
Avg. Points Scored
22.8
23.3
Avg. Points Allowed
18.9
443.1
Avg. Total Yards
352.9
392.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
324.9
8
Giveaways
12
16
Takeaways
13