November 1, 2021
Oregon vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 23rd-ranked scoring offense will play the Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 18th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Ducks are favored by 6.5 points in the game. The game's over/under is 51.

Odds for Oregon vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

  • Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in seven of eight games this season.
  • In 42.9% of Washington's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.
  • Saturday's total is 7.9 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Ducks games this season feature an average total of 57.6 points, a number 6.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 51-point over/under for this game is 0.1 points below the 51.1 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.
  • Oregon has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more in six chances.
  • Oregon's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Ducks average 17.2 more points per game (36.1) than the Huskies allow (18.9).
  • When Oregon records more than 18.9 points, it is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Ducks rack up 118.2 more yards per game (443.1) than the Huskies give up per outing (324.9).
  • In games that Oregon picks up over 324.9 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Ducks have eight giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 13 takeaways .
  Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook.
  • Washington has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Huskies have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Washington's games this season have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).
  • The Huskies score just 0.5 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Ducks allow (23.3).
  • Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.3 points.
  • The Huskies rack up 39.6 fewer yards per game (352.9) than the Ducks allow (392.5).
  • The Huskies have 12 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 16 takeaways .
  Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

OregonStatsWashington

36.1

Avg. Points Scored

22.8

23.3

Avg. Points Allowed

18.9

443.1

Avg. Total Yards

352.9

392.5

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

324.9

8

Giveaways

12

16

Takeaways

13