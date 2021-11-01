Publish date:
Oregon State vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon State vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon State and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
- Colorado's games have gone over 54.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to average 50.8 points per game, 3.7 less than the total in this contest.
- The 51.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.4 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.
- The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.8 points per game in 2021, 6.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 47.9 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 6.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Beavers have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Oregon State's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Beavers average 33.9 points per game, 9.3 more than the Buffaloes give up per matchup (24.6).
- Oregon State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.6 points.
- The Beavers average 36.5 more yards per game (437) than the Buffaloes give up per matchup (400.5).
- In games that Oregon State amasses more than 400.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Beavers have turned the ball over 13 times, seven more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (6).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Colorado has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Buffaloes have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Colorado's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Buffaloes put up 9.6 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Beavers give up (26.5).
- When Colorado records more than 26.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Buffaloes collect 251 yards per game, 156.4 fewer yards than the 407.4 the Beavers give up.
- This season the Buffaloes have six turnovers, six fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Oregon State
|Stats
|Colorado
33.9
Avg. Points Scored
16.9
26.5
Avg. Points Allowed
24.6
437
Avg. Total Yards
251
407.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
400.5
13
Giveaways
6
12
Takeaways
6