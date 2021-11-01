Oddsmakers heavily favor the Oregon State Beavers (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (2-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at Folsom Field. Oregon State is favored by 10.5 points. A 54.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.

Colorado's games have gone over 54.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 50.8 points per game, 3.7 less than the total in this contest.

The 51.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.4 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.8 points per game in 2021, 6.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 47.9 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 6.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Beavers have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Beavers average 33.9 points per game, 9.3 more than the Buffaloes give up per matchup (24.6).

Oregon State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.6 points.

The Beavers average 36.5 more yards per game (437) than the Buffaloes give up per matchup (400.5).

In games that Oregon State amasses more than 400.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Beavers have turned the ball over 13 times, seven more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (6).

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Buffaloes have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in three chances).

Colorado's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Buffaloes put up 9.6 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Beavers give up (26.5).

When Colorado records more than 26.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Buffaloes collect 251 yards per game, 156.4 fewer yards than the 407.4 the Beavers give up.

This season the Buffaloes have six turnovers, six fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (12).

Season Stats