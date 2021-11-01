Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Kansas City vs. New York

Author:

Before Patrick Mahomes II hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) play the New York Giants (2-5) in Week 8 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mahomes has thrown for 2,082 yards (297.4 ypg) to lead Kansas City, completing 67.5% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 32 times for 219 yards and one touchdown, averaging 31.3 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.7% of the time while running the football 36.3% of the time.
  • Mahomes accounts for 62.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 277 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. New York

  • In one matchup against the Giants, Mahomes had zero passing yards, 305.5 yards less than his over/under for Monday.
  • Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Giants.
  • The Giants have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 256.9 yards per game through the air.
  • With 14 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Titans, Mahomes went 20-for-35 (57.1 percent) for 206 yards and one interception.
  • He also tacked on 35 yards on six carries, averaging 5.8 yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Mahomes has racked up 875 passing yards (291.7 per game) while going 85-for-136 (62.5% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 17 times for 127 yards, averaging 42.3 yards per game.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

72

24.6%

52

641

5

8

22.2%

Travis Kelce

65

22.2%

45

533

4

5

13.9%

Mecole Hardman

40

13.7%

30

289

1

6

16.7%

