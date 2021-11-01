Before Patrick Mahomes II hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) play the New York Giants (2-5) in Week 8 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes has thrown for 2,082 yards (297.4 ypg) to lead Kansas City, completing 67.5% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 32 times for 219 yards and one touchdown, averaging 31.3 yards per game.

The Chiefs, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.7% of the time while running the football 36.3% of the time.

Mahomes accounts for 62.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 277 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. New York

In one matchup against the Giants, Mahomes had zero passing yards, 305.5 yards less than his over/under for Monday.

Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Giants.

The Giants have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 256.9 yards per game through the air.

With 14 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Titans, Mahomes went 20-for-35 (57.1 percent) for 206 yards and one interception.

He also tacked on 35 yards on six carries, averaging 5.8 yards per carry without a touchdown.

Over his last three games, Mahomes has racked up 875 passing yards (291.7 per game) while going 85-for-136 (62.5% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 17 times for 127 yards, averaging 42.3 yards per game.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 72 24.6% 52 641 5 8 22.2% Travis Kelce 65 22.2% 45 533 4 5 13.9% Mecole Hardman 40 13.7% 30 289 1 6 16.7%

