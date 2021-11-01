Publish date:
Penn State vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Penn State vs. Maryland
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State and its opponents have scored at least 55.5 points only twice this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Maryland's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.
- Saturday's total is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 55.8 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 8.1 points greater than the 47.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Nittany Lions games have an average total of 51.9 points this season, 3.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 58 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is 2.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Nittany Lions have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 11 points or more.
- Penn State's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- The Nittany Lions average 26.5 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the Terrapins give up per contest (30.4).
- Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.4 points.
- The Nittany Lions average 22 fewer yards per game (376.4) than the Terrapins allow per matchup (398.4).
- In games that Penn State picks up over 398.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Terrapins' takeaways (7).
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Terrapins have been underdogs by 11 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- This season the Terrapins rack up 12.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Nittany Lions give up (17).
- Maryland is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 17 points.
- The Terrapins rack up 89 more yards per game (431.1) than the Nittany Lions give up (342.1).
- When Maryland churns out more than 342.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Terrapins have 13 giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Maryland
26.5
Avg. Points Scored
29.3
17
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
376.4
Avg. Total Yards
431.1
342.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
398.4
10
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
7