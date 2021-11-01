The No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the 25th-ranked passing defense will visit the Maryland Terrapins (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the 15th-ranked passing attack on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Terrapins are 11-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 55.5 points for the contest.

Odds for Penn State vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have scored at least 55.5 points only twice this season.

So far this season, 50% of Maryland's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

Saturday's total is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 55.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 8.1 points greater than the 47.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Nittany Lions games have an average total of 51.9 points this season, 3.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is 2.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Nittany Lions have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 11 points or more.

Penn State's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Nittany Lions average 26.5 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the Terrapins give up per contest (30.4).

Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.4 points.

The Nittany Lions average 22 fewer yards per game (376.4) than the Terrapins allow per matchup (398.4).

In games that Penn State picks up over 398.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Terrapins' takeaways (7).

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Terrapins have been underdogs by 11 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

This season the Terrapins rack up 12.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Nittany Lions give up (17).

Maryland is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 17 points.

The Terrapins rack up 89 more yards per game (431.1) than the Nittany Lions give up (342.1).

When Maryland churns out more than 342.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Terrapins have 13 giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats