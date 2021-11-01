ACC opponents meet when the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-2, 0-0 ACC) visit the Duke Blue Devils (3-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Pittsburgh is favored by 20.5 points. The contest's point total is 64.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to put up more than 64 points in five of eight games this season.

Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 68.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 8.8 points more than the 55.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 55.6, 8.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .

The 62.3 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 20.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 75% of its opportunities (six times in eight games with a set point total).

The Panthers average 10.6 more points per game (43.9) than the Blue Devils surrender (33.3).

Pittsburgh is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 33.3 points.

The Panthers rack up 529.1 yards per game, 56.6 more yards than the 472.5 the Blue Devils allow per outing.

Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 472.5 yards.

This year, the Panthers have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (11).

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

Duke's games this year have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Blue Devils rack up just 2.6 more points per game (24.5) than the Panthers allow (21.9).

When Duke records more than 21.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Blue Devils average 112.5 more yards per game (452.6) than the Panthers allow (340.1).

Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 340.1 yards.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Season Stats