Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to put up more than 64 points in five of eight games this season.
- Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 68.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 8.8 points more than the 55.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 55.6, 8.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .
- The 62.3 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 20.5 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 75% of its opportunities (six times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Panthers average 10.6 more points per game (43.9) than the Blue Devils surrender (33.3).
- Pittsburgh is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 33.3 points.
- The Panthers rack up 529.1 yards per game, 56.6 more yards than the 472.5 the Blue Devils allow per outing.
- Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 472.5 yards.
- This year, the Panthers have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (11).
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- Duke's games this year have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Blue Devils rack up just 2.6 more points per game (24.5) than the Panthers allow (21.9).
- When Duke records more than 21.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Blue Devils average 112.5 more yards per game (452.6) than the Panthers allow (340.1).
- Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 340.1 yards.
- The Blue Devils have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Duke
43.9
Avg. Points Scored
24.5
21.9
Avg. Points Allowed
33.3
529.1
Avg. Total Yards
452.6
340.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
472.5
8
Giveaways
15
12
Takeaways
11