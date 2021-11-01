Oddsmakers give the San Diego State Aztecs (7-1, 0-0 MWC) the edge when they visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between MWC foes at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex . San Diego State is favored by 7.5 points. The total is 46.5 points for this game.

Odds for San Diego State vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in four of eight games this season.

In 87.5% of Hawaii's games this season (7/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 46.5.

The two teams combine to average 58.8 points per game, 12.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.4 points per game, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Aztecs and their opponents score an average of 43.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 64.3 points, 17.8 more than the set total in this contest.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Aztecs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in four chances).

San Diego State's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Aztecs score 29.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest (33.9).

When San Diego State puts up more than 33.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aztecs rack up 119.6 fewer yards per game (341.5), than the Rainbow Warriors give up per contest (461.1).

The Aztecs have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 10 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (20).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

In Hawaii's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Rainbow Warriors have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Hawaii has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times over eight games with a set point total).

The Rainbow Warriors average 29.2 points per game, 11.7 more than the Aztecs give up (17.5).

Hawaii is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team records more than 17.5 points.

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 110.7 more yards per game (415.6) than the Aztecs allow (304.9).

Hawaii is 3-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team churns out over 304.9 yards.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over nine more times (22 total) than the Aztecs have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats