The No. 23 SMU Mustangs (7-1, 0-0 AAC) are 6.5-point favorites on the road at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium against the Memphis Tigers (4-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Both squads feature high-powered passing games, with the Mustangs ninth in passing yards per game, and the Tigers 18th. The over/under is set at 71.

Odds for SMU vs. Memphis

Over/Under Insights

SMU and its opponents have gone over the current 71-point total in four of seven games this season.

Memphis has combined with its opponents to score more than 71 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 3.3 points lower than the two team's combined 74.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 55 points per game, 16.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Mustangs games this season is 66.1, 4.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 71 .

The 61.8 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 9.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Mustangs have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

SMU's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

This year, the Mustangs rack up 12.4 more points per game (42.0) than the Tigers give up (29.6).

SMU is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.6 points.

The Mustangs collect 94.3 more yards per game (504.1) than the Tigers allow per contest (409.8).

In games that SMU picks up more than 409.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This year, the Mustangs have turned the ball over 11 times, seven more than the Tigers' takeaways (4).

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.

Memphis' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Tigers average 32.3 points per game, 6.9 more than the Mustangs surrender (25.4).

Memphis is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team puts up more than 25.4 points.

The Tigers rack up 53.9 more yards per game (461.5) than the Mustangs give up per contest (407.6).

In games that Memphis piles up over 407.6 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (11).

Season Stats