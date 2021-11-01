Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Auburn
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in three of nine games (33.3%) this season.
- So far this season, 62.5% of Auburn's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 50.
- Saturday's over/under is 14.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 35.9 points per game, 14.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 51.3 points per game in 2021, 1.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 55.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 5.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- In Texas A&M's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Aggies have been installed as favorites by a 4-point margin or more eight times and are 4-4 ATS in those games.
- Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Aggies average 9.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Tigers allow (19.8).
- Texas A&M is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.
- The Aggies average 38.7 more yards per game (396) than the Tigers give up per contest (357.3).
- When Texas A&M churns out more than 357.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (7).
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 4 points or more (in three chances).
- Auburn's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- This season the Tigers average 18.8 more points per game (34.9) than the Aggies surrender (16.1).
- When Auburn scores more than 16.1 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Tigers rack up 123 more yards per game (452.3) than the Aggies allow per contest (329.3).
- When Auburn totals more than 329.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Tigers have seven giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 11 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Auburn
29.6
Avg. Points Scored
34.9
16.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.8
396
Avg. Total Yards
452.3
329.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
357.3
12
Giveaways
7
11
Takeaways
7