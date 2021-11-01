The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's fourth-ranked scoring defense, square off against the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (6-2, 0-0 SEC) and their 24th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Aggies are 4-point favorites. The over/under is set at 50 for the outing.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in three of nine games (33.3%) this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of Auburn's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 50.

Saturday's over/under is 14.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 35.9 points per game, 14.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 51.3 points per game in 2021, 1.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 5.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

In Texas A&M's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Aggies have been installed as favorites by a 4-point margin or more eight times and are 4-4 ATS in those games.

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Aggies average 9.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Tigers allow (19.8).

Texas A&M is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.

The Aggies average 38.7 more yards per game (396) than the Tigers give up per contest (357.3).

When Texas A&M churns out more than 357.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (7).

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 4 points or more (in three chances).

Auburn's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This season the Tigers average 18.8 more points per game (34.9) than the Aggies surrender (16.1).

When Auburn scores more than 16.1 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Tigers rack up 123 more yards per game (452.3) than the Aggies allow per contest (329.3).

When Auburn totals more than 329.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Tigers have seven giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats