Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Texas A&M vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's fourth-ranked scoring defense, square off against the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (6-2, 0-0 SEC) and their 24th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Aggies are 4-point favorites. The over/under is set at 50 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in three of nine games (33.3%) this season.
  • So far this season, 62.5% of Auburn's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 50.
  • Saturday's over/under is 14.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 35.9 points per game, 14.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 51.3 points per game in 2021, 1.3 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 55.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 5.9 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In Texas A&M's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Aggies have been installed as favorites by a 4-point margin or more eight times and are 4-4 ATS in those games.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year, the Aggies average 9.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Tigers allow (19.8).
  • Texas A&M is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.
  • The Aggies average 38.7 more yards per game (396) than the Tigers give up per contest (357.3).
  • When Texas A&M churns out more than 357.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (7).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.
  • Auburn has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 4 points or more (in three chances).
  • Auburn's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This season the Tigers average 18.8 more points per game (34.9) than the Aggies surrender (16.1).
  • When Auburn scores more than 16.1 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Tigers rack up 123 more yards per game (452.3) than the Aggies allow per contest (329.3).
  • When Auburn totals more than 329.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Tigers have seven giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 11 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsAuburn

29.6

Avg. Points Scored

34.9

16.1

Avg. Points Allowed

19.8

396

Avg. Total Yards

452.3

329.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

357.3

12

Giveaways

7

11

Takeaways

7