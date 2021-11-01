The Texas State Bobcats (2-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) are favored by 3.5 points when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) in Sun Belt action on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The game's point total is 60.5.

Odds for Texas State vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

Texas State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 60.5 points in three of eight games this season.

UL Monroe has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in four of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to average 44.2 points per game, 16.3 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 72.8 points per game, 12.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bobcats games this season is 57.6, 2.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 60.5 .

The 53.6 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 6.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas State is 4-4-0 this season.

The Bobcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Texas State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Bobcats put up 15.6 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Warhawks give up (37.5).

The Bobcats rack up 337.8 yards per game, 120 fewer yards than the 457.8 the Warhawks give up per contest.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Warhawks have forced a turnover (14) this season.

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

In UL Monroe's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Warhawks have an against-the-spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

UL Monroe has eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over eight games with a set point total).

This year the Warhawks put up 13.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Bobcats give up (35.3).

The Warhawks rack up 111.3 fewer yards per game (312.6) than the Bobcats allow per outing (423.9).

The Warhawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats