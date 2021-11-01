The Toledo Rockets (4-4, 0-0 MAC) are 9-point favorites when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the The Glass Bowl. The game has an over/under of 53 points.

Odds for Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Toledo and its opponents have combined for 53 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this season.

Eastern Michigan's games have gone over 53 points in four of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.3, is 8.3 points greater than Tuesday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.2 points per game, 9.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Rockets games this season feature an average total of 55.2 points, a number 2.2 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 56.6 points, 3.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Rockets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 9 points or more (in three chances).

Toledo's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).

This year, the Rockets put up 3.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Eagles surrender (24.9).

Toledo is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.9 points.

The Rockets collect just 13.9 fewer yards per game (379.4) than the Eagles allow per outing (393.3).

Toledo is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 393.3 yards.

The Rockets have turned the ball over two times this season, eight fewer than the Eagles have forced (10).

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Eastern Michigan is 3-4-0 this season.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 9 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Eastern Michigan's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Eagles rack up 14.5 more points per game (32.8) than the Rockets give up (18.3).

Eastern Michigan is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.3 points.

The Eagles rack up 46.1 more yards per game (372.6) than the Rockets allow per outing (326.5).

When Eastern Michigan amasses more than 326.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This season the Eagles have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (14).

Season Stats