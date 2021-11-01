Publish date:
Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo and its opponents have combined for 53 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this season.
- Eastern Michigan's games have gone over 53 points in four of seven chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.3, is 8.3 points greater than Tuesday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 43.2 points per game, 9.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Rockets games this season feature an average total of 55.2 points, a number 2.2 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 56.6 points, 3.6 more than the set total in this contest.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Rockets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 9 points or more (in three chances).
- Toledo's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).
- This year, the Rockets put up 3.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Eagles surrender (24.9).
- Toledo is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.9 points.
- The Rockets collect just 13.9 fewer yards per game (379.4) than the Eagles allow per outing (393.3).
- Toledo is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 393.3 yards.
- The Rockets have turned the ball over two times this season, eight fewer than the Eagles have forced (10).
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Eastern Michigan is 3-4-0 this season.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 9 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Eastern Michigan's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Eagles rack up 14.5 more points per game (32.8) than the Rockets give up (18.3).
- Eastern Michigan is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.3 points.
- The Eagles rack up 46.1 more yards per game (372.6) than the Rockets allow per outing (326.5).
- When Eastern Michigan amasses more than 326.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This season the Eagles have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Eastern Michigan
28.5
Avg. Points Scored
32.8
18.3
Avg. Points Allowed
24.9
379.4
Avg. Total Yards
372.6
326.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.3
2
Giveaways
10
14
Takeaways
10